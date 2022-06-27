Jan. 6 Committee Will Resume Public Hearings Tuesday to Present Newly Obtained Evidence and Testimony

Tuesday's session will be the sixth public hearing held by the group investigating the events of Jan. 6

U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), chair of the select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol

In a last-minute announcement Monday, the committee investigating the events of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots said they would be holding another hearing Tuesday afternoon.

The announcement states that the meeting is being held to "present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony."

Tuesday's meeting will be the sixth public hearing held by the U.S. House committee about the Jan. 6 insurrection. The hearings began on June 9 and featured new revelations about the events leading up to the attacks and how former President Donald Trump and his allies responded.

As part of the opening remarks in the first hearing, Vice Chair Liz Cheney — the top Republican on the committee — shined a light on how Trump responded to the incident that put Capitol officers and elected officials in harm's way.

"As you will see in the hearings to come, President Trump believed his supporters at the Capitol, and I quote, 'were doing what they should be doing,'" Cheney said. "This is what he told his staff as they pleaded with him to call off the mob, to instruct his supporters to leave."

The committee has also heard testimony from Justice Department officials who detailed Trump's unrelenting pressure to find evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Jeffrey Rosen, the acting attorney general during the final months of Trump's presidency, said he said he faced pressure almost daily to uncover evidence that Joe Biden and Democrats had stolen the 2020 presidential election.

"Between Dec. 23 and Jan. 3, the president either called me or met with me virtually every day, with one or two exceptions," Rosen testified. "The common element of all of [these meetings] was the president expressing his dissatisfaction that the Justice Department had not done enough to investigate election fraud."

Rosen said that the Justice Department declined all of Trump's requests of them to declare fraud, "because we did not think that they were appropriate based on the facts and the law as we understood them."

Nearly six in 10 Americans believe former President Donald Trump should be criminally charged for his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

According to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll, 58% of the nation now supports charging Trump, who helped incite the mob that breached the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop Joe Biden from becoming president.