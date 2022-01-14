Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Twitter, Facebook, Reddit, Google as Part of Investigation into Capitol Riots

The committee is seeking records "relating to the spread of misinformation, efforts to overturn the 2020 election, domestic violent extremism, and foreign influence in the 2020 election"



The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued a new round of subpoenas Thursday, calling on the owners of Facebook, Twitter, Google and Reddit to hand over records relating to the event.

In an announcement, the committee said the subpoenas come "after inadequate responses to prior requests for information" from Alphabet (the parent company of Google), Meta (the parent company of Facebook), Reddit, and Twitter "relating to the spread of misinformation, efforts to overturn the 2020 election, domestic violent extremism, and foreign influence in the 2020 election."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Two key questions for the Select Committee are how the spread of misinformation and violent extremism contributed to the violent attack on our democracy, and what steps—if any—social media companies took to prevent their platforms from being breeding grounds for radicalizing people to violence," committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said in a statement.

Thompson continued: "It's disappointing that after months of engagement, we still do not have the documents and information necessary to answer those basic questions. The Select Committee is working to get answers for the American people and help ensure nothing like January 6th ever happens again. We cannot allow our important work to be delayed any further."

The companies being subpoenaed did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, but in statements issued to CNBC week, Meta, Reddit and Google said they would continue working with the committee. Twitter declined to comment.

Internal documents from Facebook — disclosed to the Securities and Exchange Commission by a whistleblower — offer a window into how social media played a role in the Capitol riots, as disinformation regarding the 2020 election exploded across the platforms.

As the riots — perpetrated by supporters of former President Donald Trump — unfolded, Facebook suspended the president's accounts. The company said that two of his posts — one of which told the rioters they were "very special" and another that called them "great patriots" — violated Facebook's rules prohibiting support of people engaged in violence.

The Facebook Oversight Board later found that Trump "created an environment where a serious risk of violence was possible" and that "there was a clear, immediate risk of harm and his words of support for those involved in the riots legitimized their violent actions."

So far, the panel investigating the Capitol riots of Jan. 6, 2021 has interviewed more than 300 witnesses, issued more than 50 subpoenas, and collected more than 35,000 pages of documents for the investigation.

The committee has recommended charges for two witnesses, Steve Bannon and Mark Meadows, who failed to comply with its subpoenas. Both are close contacts of the former president. Bannon was indicted by a federal grand jury on contempt of Congress charges; Meadows has not been charged but the House followed the committee's lead in voting to hold Trump's former chief of staff in contempt.

Just last month, it was reported that the bipartisan committee — which includes four Democrats and two Republicans — wants to prepare an interim report on its findings by the summer, and will hold public hearings to tell the story of the insurrection from beginning to end, according to the Washington Post.

"We want to tell it from start to finish over a series of weeks, where we can bring out the best witnesses in a way that makes the most sense," a senior committee aide told the paper. "Our legacy piece and final product will be the select committee's report."