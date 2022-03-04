Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Kimberly Guilfoyle After She Allegedly 'Backed Out' of Voluntary Interview

"You told the crowd, 'We will not allow the liberals and the Democrats to steal our dream or steal our elections,' " Chairman Bennie Thompson writes in a letter to Guilfoyle

The bipartisan House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and former President Donald Trump's alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results has subpoenaed Kimberly Guilfoyle to force her participation with their inquiry.

Guilfoyle, 52, is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of the former president, who may have committed crimes, the committee alleged in court documents filed this week.

"Ms. Guilfoyle met with Donald Trump inside the White House, spoke at the rally that took place before the riot on January 6th, and apparently played a key role in organizing and raising funds for the event," Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said in a statement Thursday.

"Because Ms. Guilfoyle backed out of her original commitment to provide a voluntary interview, we are issuing today's subpoena that will compel her to testify," Rep. Thompson continued. "We expect her to comply with the law and cooperate."

Joe Tacopina, an attorney for Guilfoyle did not immediately reply to PEOEPLE's request for comment.

But he told the AP the committee "sabotaged" Guilfoyle's voluntary interview "by changing the terms to which she agreed and leaking confidential information to the media."

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. From left: Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle | Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Tacopina also said his client will "testify truthfully to any question," adding, "She has done nothing wrong."

In a letter to Guilfoyle, Chairman Thompson said the committee is aware of her presence in the Oval Office on the morning of Jan. 6, when Trump last spoke to his Vice President Mike Pence before the joint session of Congress to certify the election results.

The committee has revealed testimony that indicates Trump pressured Pence during the call to intervene in the certification, which was later disrupted by the attack.

Pence said in February that Trump was "wrong" to say that he had a right to overturn the 2020 election, which President Joe Biden won.

"You later spoke at the rally held on the Ellipse in support of President Trump and his allegations of election fraud," Thompson also wrote in the letter to Guilfoyle. "You told the crowd, 'We will not allow the liberals and the Democrats to steal our dream or steal our elections,' and were filmed backstage prior to your speech telling people to 'Have the courage to do the right thing. Fight!' "

Thompson acknowledged in his letter that Guilfoyle "professed to want to cooperate" and "produced only 110 pages in response to 14 document requests."