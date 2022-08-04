Jan 6. Panel Will Reportedly Seek Texts, Emails That Alex Jones' Lawyer Accidentally Sent to Opposing Counsel

The Infowars host is being sued for defamation for $150 million by two parents who lost their son in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting

By
Published on August 4, 2022 11:53 AM
Alex Jones
Alex Jones. Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Text messages and emails from Alex Jones were mistakenly sent to the attorney of those suing him. Now, Rolling Stone reports that the bipartisan House committee investigating the insurrection at the Capitol is preparing to subpoena Jones' leaked records.

The Infowars host, 48, is being sued for defamation for $150 million by two parents who lost their son in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, after he was found legally responsible in October 2021 for making false statements about the victims.

Attorney Mark Bankston represents Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, who was one of the 20 first graders and six teachers killed at in the tragic school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012. It remains today one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.

In a stunning courtroom moment on Wednesday, Bankston told Jones that his own attorney had mistakenly sent Bankston three years' worth of emails and text messages.

"Mr. Jones, did you know that 12 days ago, your attorneys messed up and sent me an entire digital copy of your entire cellphone with every text message you've sent for the past two years?" Bankston asked while Jones was on the stand Wednesday. "And when informed, did not take any steps to identify it as privileged or protected in any way. As of two days ago, it fell free and clear into my possession, and that is how I know you lied to me when you said that you didn't have text messages about Sandy Hook."

Within minutes of that revelation being made public, Rolling Stone reports — citing "a source familiar with the matter and another person briefed on it" — members of the committee began "preparing to request that data from the plaintiff attorneys in order to aid its investigation of the insurrection."

While it remains unclear exactly what the Jan. 6 committee hopes to find, they have long been interested in Jones' believed involvement in helping plan the rally that sparked an insurrection. The committee's bipartisan hearings, which began on June 9, have each featured new revelations about the events leading up to the attacks and how Trump and his allies responded.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Among the many allegations that have so far come to light in the hearings are that Trump physically assaulted a Secret Service agent in an attempt to get to the Capitol on Jan. 6; and that several Republican members of Congress sought a blanket pardon for their involvement in the former president's attempts to overturn his defeat.

Members of the committee have said additional hearings will begin in September, and it's unclear when, exactly, the hearings will end.

Related Articles
Alex Jones
Parents of Sandy Hook Victim Seek $150 Million in Damages from Alex Jones
Alex Jones
Sandy Hook Parents Describe Being Put Through 'Hell' by Alex Jones' Lies About School Shooting
Alex Jones
Jury Finds Alex Jones Liable for $4.1 Million in Damages for Repeated Lies that Sandy Hook Shooting Was 'Hoax'
ginni thomas
Ginni Thomas Might Get a Jan. 6 Subpoena: 'Hope It Doesn't Get to That'
Pat Cipollone, White House counsel, arrives to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
Former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone to Testify Before Jan. 6 Committee This Week
Alex Jones
Sandy Hook Families Reject Alex Jones' 'Desperate' Offer to Settle Defamation Case
Donald Trump Se
Secret Service Erased Text Messages from Jan. 6 Following Capitol Riot, Inspector General Says
ginni thomas
Ginni Thomas' Lawyer Says She Is 'Willing to Appear' Before Jan. 6 Committee, but Has 'Serious Concerns'
Mick Mulvaney
Trump's Former Chief of Staff Urges Republicans to 'Pay Attention' to Jan. 6 Hearings
Donald Trump, Cassidy Hutchinson
Assaulting Secret Service, Throwing Ketchup on Walls: The Biggest Bombshells from Tuesday's Jan. 6 Hearing
Virginia Thomas
Justice Clarence Thomas' Wife Ginni Urged Mark Meadows to Overturn 2020 Election, Texts Reveal
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Trump Allies Allegedly Contacted Witnesses About 'Loyalty' Before Jan. 6 Testimonies: 'Potential Tampering'
Alex Holder interviewing Ivanka Trump
Filmmaker Alex Holder on Sitting Down with Ivanka, Eric and Don Jr.: 'This Family Is All About the Brand'
Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife and conservative activist Virginia Thomas
Ginni Thomas Urged 29 Ariz. Lawmakers to 'Choose' 2020 Presidential Electors After State Turned Blue: Report
Donald Trump
Trump and Attorney Engaged in Potential 'Criminal Conspiracy' to Defraud U.S., Jan. 6 Committee Alleges
Sean Hannity
Sean Hannity's White House Texts Revealed as Jan. 6 Investigators Ask: 'What Precisely Did You Know?'