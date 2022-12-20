Jan. 6 Committee Says Ivanka Trump Was 'Not as Forthcoming' as Other Witnesses

While Ivanka Trump testified for eight hours before the bipartisan congressional committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol, she wasn't entirely "forthcoming," according to an executive summary report released Monday.

The committee — which will release its full report on Wednesday — said in its summary that the former first daughter "was not as forthcoming as [other witnesses] about President Trump's conduct."

A portion of Ivanka's testimony was shared in public hearings that aired in June, showing that the former first daughter believed that there was no evidence of fraud in the 2020 election, as her father had publicly claimed.

But the committee believes she didn't share her full recollection of the events that took place on Jan. 6, 2021 — including what happened at a speech Donald Trump delivered hours before the Capitol riots. Ivanka's former chief of staff Julie Radford, however, "had a more specific recollection of Ivanka Trump's actions and statements," the committee said.

When committee staff asked Ivanka if she had attended the Stop the Steal rally on the morning of Jan. 6 in an effort to "calm the president," she said, "no."

"I don't know who said that or where that came from," Ivanka told the committee.

Radford offered a different take in her own testimony, telling the committee that Ivanka was concerned about her father's demeanor after she heard him speaking to Vice President Mike Pence.

"[Ivanka] shared that he had called the Vice President a not – an expletive word. I think that bothered her," Radford told the committee. "And I think she could tell based on the conversations and what was going on in the office that he was angry and upset and people were providing misinformation. And she felt like she might be able to help calm the situation down, at least before he went on stage."

When committee staff asked Radford specifically what Ivanka said her father called Pence, she responded: "The 'P' word."

Asked during her own testimony whether there were any particular words that she recalled her father using during the conversation that morning with Vice President Pence, Ivanka told the committee: "No."

The committee's executive summary was released on the same day it recommended the Department of Justice lay four criminal charges against the 75-year-old former president for allegedly obstructing an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the government, inciting an insurrection and conspiracy to make a false statement.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The news, while not entirely unexpected, is especially remarkable considering Trump is currently running for president again, announcing last month that he was launching a 2024 campaign.

While Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, served as senior advisers to President Trump during his term in office from January 2017 to 2021, she plans to keep her distance from her father's 2024 run for the White House.

"I love my father very much," she said in a statement released the same day her father announced his latest campaign. "This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family."

She continued: "I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena."