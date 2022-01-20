Members of the committee have said they have "firsthand testimony that ... Ivanka went in [the Oval Office] at least twice" as the pro-Trump violence at the Capitol was unfolding last year

Jan. 6 Committee Requests Voluntary Interview with Ivanka Trump: 'You Were in the Oval Office'

The bipartisan House of Representatives committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riots last year announced Thursday that it is requesting Ivanka Trump provide information via a voluntary interview, noting that she "was in direct contact with the former President at key moments on January 6th and that she may have information relevant to other matters critical to the Select Committee's investigation."

In a letter to President Donald Trump's daughter and formal senior aide, Chairman Bennie Thompson wrote: "As January 6th approached, President Trump attempted on multiple occasions to persuade Vice President Pence to participate in his plan. One of the President's discussions with the Vice President occurred by phone on the morning of January 6th. You were present in the Oval Office and observed at least one side of that telephone conversation."

The letter continued: "The Committee would like to discuss any other conversations you may have witnessed or participated in regarding the President's plan to obstruct or impede the counting of electoral votes."

According to a press release sent by the committee on Thursday, Ivanka's "role and actions on January 6th as the riot was underway at the Capitol are also a key focus for the Select Committee."

"Testimony obtained by the Committee indicates that members of the White House staff requested your assistance on multiple occasions to intervene in an attempt to persuade President Trump to address the ongoing lawlessness and violence on Capitol Hill," Thompson wrote in his letter to Ivanka.

A spokeswoman for her did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Ivanka Trump Ivanka Trump speaks during the Republican National Convention on Thursday. | Credit: Getty Images

The committee believes Ivanka was in the White House when a mob of Trump supporters interrupted the ratification of the Electoral College vote for President-elect Joe Biden by storming the U.S. Capitol and forcing the lockdown of congressional offices (and the evacuation of lawmakers including Trump's own vice president, Mike Pence).

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chair of the committee, told ABC News earlier this month that the committee has "firsthand testimony that his daughter Ivanka went in [the Oval Office] at least twice to ask him to please stop this violence," as the riots unfolded.

Ivanka initially drew near immediate backlash online amid the riots, when she shared a tweet calling the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol "American Patriots."

"You're saying these people are 'patriots' ??" a CNN reporter wrote back to her, to which Ivanka claimed that she was being misunderstood.

"No. Peaceful protest is patriotic. Violence is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms," she wrote, deleting the initial tweet entirely.

Since leaving the White House, Ivanka has avoided the spotlight and made only periodic public appearances, including for charity. She has also encouraged people to get their COVID-19 vaccines — a social media sentiment that drew praise but also conservative backlash from some of her followers.

Several former Trump administration officials have been subpoenaed by the committee, including former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows; former senior advisers to the president Stephen Miller and Jason Miller; former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany; Trump's re-election campaign manager, Bill Stepien; and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

Phone records associated with another of Trump's children — Eric Trump — and Kimberly Guilfoyle (the fiancé of Donald Trump Jr.) have reportedly also been subpoenaed and obtained by the committee.