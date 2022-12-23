Jan. 6 Committee Recommends Barring Trump from Holding Office Again in Final Report

Trump recently announced his 2024 run for the presidency

By
Published on December 23, 2022 10:15 AM
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference
Donald Trump. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

In an 845-page final report released Thursday night, the bipartisan House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots offers nearly a dozen recommendations it believes will help ensure that history doesn't repeat itself. Among them: that Donald Trump be barred from ever holding office again.

The committee draws on Section 3 of the Constitution's 14th Amendment, which states that anyone who has previously sworn an oath to support the Constitution of the United States, and who has "engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof" can be disqualified from holding future federal or state office.

The report further calls on Congressional committees to "consider creating a formal mechanism for evaluating whether to bar those individuals identified in this Report under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment from holding future federal or state office."

The committee's final report came days after it recommended the Department of Justice lay four criminal charges against the 75-year-old former president for allegedly obstructing an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the government, inciting an insurrection and conspiracy to make a false statement.

The House select committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol holds their final meeting to vote on criminal referrals against former President Donald Trump in the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, DC
The House select committee's final meeting. Lo Scalzo Jim/Pool/ABACA/Shutterstock

The news is especially remarkable considering Trump is currently running for president again, announcing last month that he was launching a 2024 campaign.

"Our country has come too far to allow a defeated President to turn himself into a successful tyrant by upending our democratic institutions, fomenting violence, and, as I saw it, opening the door to those in our country whose hatred and bigotry threaten equality and justice for all Americans," Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson writes in the report's foreword.

Among the report's other recommendations are that the joint session of Congress for counting electoral votes be designated a "National Security Event" in the future and that Congress consider strengthening the penalties that face those who threaten federal election workers.

In a series of posts shared on his social media site Truth Social, Trump referred to the committee's investigation as a "WITCH HUNT," again voicing his false claims that he won an election he lost more than two years ago — the same claims he made hours before a group of his supporters breached the Capitol on Jan, 6, 2021.

"The change in the Election was Complete & Total, with Millions of votes switched, at least 17%. TRUMP WON, BIG!" Trump wrote on Friday.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home
Donald Trump. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

And while Trump — who lost both the popular vote and the electoral college to Joe Biden in 2020 — has continued to publicly claim he won the election, he told a different story in private, the committee details in its report.

In her meeting with the committee, former White House communications director Hope Hicks said Trump described one of his own election lawyer's claims about foreign powers interfering in the election as "crazy."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During a phone call with attorney Sidney Powell, Trump allegedly mocked the lawyer while his phone was on mute.

"While she was speaking, the President muted his speakerphone and laughed at Powell, telling the others in the room, 'This does sound crazy, doesn't it?' " the report says.

Related Articles
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Jan. 6 Committee Recommends Criminal Charges Against Donald Trump
Cassidy Hutchinson, a top former aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, is sworn-in as she testifies during the sixth hearing by the House Select Committee on the January 6th insurrection in the Cannon House Office Building on June 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. The bipartisan committee, which has been gathering evidence for almost a year related to the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, is presenting its findings in a series of televised hearings. On January 6, 2021, supporters of former President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol Building during an attempt to disrupt a congressional vote to confirm the electoral college win for President Joe Biden.
Trump Attorney Allegedly Told Cassidy Hutchinson to Give Misleading Testimony to Jan. 6 Committee
Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump
Jan. 6 Committee Says Ivanka Trump Was 'Not as Forthcoming' as Other Witnesses
Kash Patel, Marc Short
Former Trump Aides Spotted After Reportedly Testifying Before Jan. 6 Grand Jury
Unknown
Biden Won't Stop Jared and Ivanka's Jan. 6 Testimony — as Jared Shares 'Helpful' Info with Committee
Donald Trump
Federal Judge Says Donald Trump Likely Committed Crimes as Phone Logs Point to 7-Hour Gap
capitol coup
The Capitol Riots, 1 Year Later: Witnesses Remember the Nightmare — and What Comes Next
Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) (C), Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) (L) and Rep. Stephanie Murphy listen as Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) (not pictured) presents evidence during the seventh hearing held by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on July 12, 2022 in the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, DC. The bipartisan committee, which has been gathering evidence related to the January 6, 2021 attack at the U.S. Capitol for almost a year, is presenting its findings in a series of televised hearings. On January 6, 2021, supporters of President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol Building in an attempt to disrupt a congressional vote to confirm the electoral college win for Joe Biden.
Jan. 6 Committee Chair Says Final Report on Capitol Riots May Be Ready Before Christmas
EXCLUSIVE: "The president's words were reckless," Mike Pence tells @DavidMuir of Trumps words on Jan. 6, saying they "endangered me and my family and everyone at the Capitol building."
Mike Pence Slams Donald Trump for 'Reckless' Rhetoric on Jan. 6 That 'Endangered Me and My Family'
Representative Elaine Luria, a Democrat from Virginia, speaks during a hearing for the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Seven House Democrats and two Republicans today launch what they say will be the fullest investigation yet of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, an inquiry that could drag the issue into next year's midterm election campaign. Photographer: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Elaine Luria, Democrat on Jan. 6 House Committee, Unseated in Virginia House Race: 'That Work Continues'
Mike Pence
In New Book, Mike Pence Describes How 'Seeds Were Sown' for Jan. 6 Riots: 'It Was a New Low'
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Donald Trump Officially Issued Subpoena by Jan. 6 Committee for Testimony and Documents
Steve Bannon
Justice Department Recommends 6 Months in Prison, $200K Fine for Steve Bannon
capitol coup
DOJ Reportedly Subpoenaed Dozens of Former Trump Aides in Recent Days, Suggesting New Phase of Jan. 6 Probe
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Eppley Airfield, in Omaha
Federal Judge in Jan. 6 Lawsuit Says Trump Lied About Voter Fraud
donald trump; mike pence
Jan. 6 Committee Reportedly Weighing Whether to Request Trump, Pence to Appear