Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia said he welcomed a “constituent family” into parts of the Capitol complex on Jan. 5, 2021, but denied it was part of a “reconnaissance tour”

Jan. 6 Committee Wants to Question GOP Lawmaker Who Led People Through Capitol Before Attack

The committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has requested the voluntary cooperation of Rep. Barry Loudermilk, a Georgia Republican, in providing information about a tour he led through portions of the Capitol complex the day before.

The committee chairman, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, and vice chair, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, said in a letter to Loudermilk Thursday that they have evidence he led the tour on Jan. 5, 2021.

"Public reporting and witness accounts indicate some individuals and groups engaged in efforts to gather information about the layout of the U.S. Capitol, as well as the House and Senate office buildings, in advance of January 6, 2021," Thompson and Cheney's letter reads.

"For example, in the week following January 6th," the letter continues, "Members urged law enforcement leaders to investigate sightings of 'outside groups in the complex' on January 5th that 'appeared to be associated with the rally at the White House the following day.'"

The evidence, the committee members said, "directly contradicts" a denial by Republican on the House Administration Committee who said a review of security footage taken in the days before the attack determined there were no tours, large groups or people wearing MAGA hats captured by cameras.

January 6th Insurrection Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021 | Credit: Michael Nigro/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty

In a statement given to The New York Times, Loudermilk acknowledges he welcomed people into parts of the Capitol complex on the day in question.

"A constituent family with young children meeting with their Member of Congress in the House office buildings is not a suspicious group or 'reconnaissance tour.' The family never entered the Capitol building," Loudermilk said in the statement released with Illinois Rep. Rodney Davis, a fellow Republican on the House Administration Committee.

"No place that the family went on the 5th was breached on the 6th, the family did not enter the Capitol grounds on the 6th, and no one in that family has been investigated or charged in connection to January 6th," the statement continues.

The Capitol was closed to visitors on Jan. 5 because of pandemic-related restrictions. On Jan. 6, supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the building, disrupting the electoral vote count during a joint session of Congress, as part of an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election that Joe Biden won.

Within days of the attack, New Jersey Rep. Mikie Sherrill called for an investigation after she saw members of Congress leading groups of people through the Capitol on Jan. 5 in what she described in a Facebook Live video as "a reconnaissance for the next day."

Sherrill wrote in a letter signed by 33 other House Democrats that the Jan. 5 visitors "appeared to be associated with the rally at the White House the following day," and added, "Members of the group that attacked the Capitol seemed to have an unusually detailed knowledge of the layout of the Capitol Complex."

Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election The attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 | Credit: Samuel Corum/Getty

In the letter sent to Loudermilk on Thursday, the House investigators didn't suggest any of the people he accompanied inside the Capitol complex on Jan. 5 were involved in the violence there the following day.

After the disruption when lawmakers returned to their task of counting electoral votes state by state, Loudermilk was one of more than 100 House members who supported an objection to election results based on baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

The Jan. 6 committee has requested cooperation from seven GOP lawmakers in its investigation so far. None have cooperated. Five, including the top House Republican, Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, were subpoenaed earlier this month.