Jan. 6 Committee Doesn't Expect to Interview Trump in Investigation into Insurrection and Capitol Attack

“We’re not sure that the evidence that we receive can be any more validated with his presence,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman on the panel that’s met with more than 1,000 witnesses

US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The panel of lawmakers investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, have interviewed more than 1,000 people. Now, it appears, Donald Trump, whose supporters disrupted the electoral vote count to try and overturn the 2020 election results in his favor, won't be added to the list.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the Jan. 6 committee conducting the investigation, said it is "not our expectations to do that," referring to calling the former president as a witness.

"We're not sure that the evidence that we receive can be any more validated with his presence," Thompson told reporters Tuesday, according to Politico. "I think the concern is whether or not he would add any more value with his testimony."

While Thompson reportedly indicated that a final decision has not been made about requesting Trump's testimony, he said the topic is "not in the day-to-day wheelhouse of our discussions."

The committee has conducted interviews with members of Trump's inner circle, including his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, who both served as top aides in the White House.

Thompson said the Trump's daughter helped the panel "fill in a lot of the gaps" about her father's role in the insurrection when she testified in April.

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson speaks as Rep. Liz Cheney [R-WY] right, and Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) listen before US congressional committee Credit: OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

On Thursday, the panel subpoenaed five House Republicans — including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy — to compel the lawmakers to give testimony as they attempt to unravel the plan to keep Trump in power despite President Joe Biden's electoral win.

Since leaving the White House, Trump has continued making unfounded claims of victory in the 2020 presidential election, though Biden won both the electoral and popular votes and has been in office for more than 500 days.

Despite Trump's baseless allegations of wrongdoing, officials in nearly every state, including both Democrats and Republicans, have found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the election.

The bipartisan lawmakers on the Jan. 6 committee announced late last year they intend to hold public hearings to tell the full story of the insurrection.

Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election The attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 | Credit: Samuel Corum/Getty

"We want to tell it from start to finish over a series of weeks, where we can bring out the best witnesses in a way that makes the most sense," a senior committee aide told The Washington Post in December. "Our legacy piece and final product will be the select committee's report."

The committee is also considering whether to recommend charges to the Justice Department for anyone involved in the events of Jan. 6, including former president Trump. They may also recommend legislation to make it harder to overturn another valid election in the future.

The Justice Department, which is conducting criminal inquiries into the events leading up to the Capitol attack, reportedly requested transcripts from the committee's interviews, according to The New York Times. The transcripts from the long list of witnesses could provide new evidence or leads in potential cases.