Jan. 6 Committee Chair Says Final Report on Capitol Riots May Be Ready Before Christmas

"The body of the report is complete and there is general agreement on that," Chairman Bennie Thompson said, per CNN

By
Published on November 30, 2022 12:01 PM
Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) (C), Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) (L) and Rep. Stephanie Murphy listen as Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) (not pictured) presents evidence during the seventh hearing held by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on July 12, 2022 in the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, DC. The bipartisan committee, which has been gathering evidence related to the January 6, 2021 attack at the U.S. Capitol for almost a year, is presenting its findings in a series of televised hearings. On January 6, 2021, supporters of President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol Building in an attempt to disrupt a congressional vote to confirm the electoral college win for Joe Biden.
Photo: Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty

The final report of the U.S. House committee investigating the riots of Jan. 6, 2021 might be published before Christmas, according to the committee's chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson.

Thompson, a Democrat, told reporters this week there's "a good possibility" that the committee's final report could come out prior to Dec. 25 — and it will be eight chapters long.

"The body of the report is complete and there is general agreement on that," Thompson said, CNN reports.

The bipartisan committee is working to wrap up its investigation prior to January, when the GOP regains control of the House following the midterm elections, which likely put an end to the probe.

The committee's hearings, which began airing publicly in June, have featured new revelations about the events leading up to the attacks and how former President Donald Trump and his allies responded.

Among the most notable allegations are that "multiple" Republican lawmakers contacted the Trump administration seeking presidential pardons in the wake of the attacks, according to committee vice chair Liz Cheney, and that Trump at one point attempted to force his Secret Service agents to drive him to the Capitol building himself.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 28: A video of former President Trump's motorcade leaving the January 6th rally on the Ellipse is displayed as Cassidy Hutchinson, a top former aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testifies during the sixth hearing held by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on June 28, 2022 in the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, DC. The bipartisan committee, which has been gathering evidence related to the January 6, 2021 attack at the U.S. Capitol for almost a year, is presenting its findings in a series of televised hearings. On January 6, 2021, supporters of President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol Building in an attempt to disrupt a congressional vote to confirm the electoral college win for Joe Biden. (Photo by Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images)
Video of then-President Trump leaving his Jan. 6, 2021 rally in a Secret Service SUV. Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty

During her public testimony, Cassidy Hutchinson, the former aide to Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows, relayed an anecdote from deputy chief of staff Tony Ornato.

According to Hutchinson, Trump became "irate" when he learned the Secret Service did not want him traveling to the Capitol after he delivered a fiery speech to supporters alleging the election had been stolen from him. According to her account, Trump yelled, "I'm the f------ president, take me up to the Capitol now."

"The president then reached up to grab at the steering wheel," Hutchinson said, recalling what she was told.

When Trump's head of Secret Service grabbed the president's arm to tell him not to take over the steering wheel, Hutchinson said Trump then grabbed at the head of Secret Service's "clavicle," gesturing to her own throat to demonstrate what she had been told happened.

In the wake of Hutchinson's testimony, Ornato has reportedly been questioned by the committee several times.

Cassidy Hutchinson, a top former aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, is sworn-in as she testifies during the sixth hearing by the House Select Committee on the January 6th insurrection in the Cannon House Office Building on June 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. The bipartisan committee, which has been gathering evidence for almost a year related to the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, is presenting its findings in a series of televised hearings. On January 6, 2021, supporters of former President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol Building during an attempt to disrupt a congressional vote to confirm the electoral college win for President Joe Biden.
Cassidy Hutchinson. Brandon Bell/Getty

Elsewhere in the hearings, Hutchinson described other moments of anger for Trump, telling the committee that she once walked in to a room in the White House to see a valet cleaning up after Trump had "thrown his lunch against the wall."

"There was ketchup dripping down the wall," she said, and a shattered porcelain plate on the ground. The valet told her that Trump had grown angry after Attorney General Bill Barr fact-checked his false claims of election fraud in an interview with the Associated Press.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

CNN reports that, according to Thompson, the final report will include material the committee has not previously presented to the public.

It remains to be seen where the panel will issue criminal referrals — that matter is "still under consideration," Thompson said — but he added that there is a "good possibility" the report will be published by Dec. 25.

Related Articles
Ikeita Cantu, left, and her wife Carmen Guzman, of McLean, Va., hold up signs as they celebrate outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday June 26, 2015, after the court declared that same-sex couples have a right to marry anywhere in the US. The couple was married in Canada in 2009 when gay marriage was illegal in Virginia
Senate Passes Respect for Marriage Act with 12 Republicans Joining to Ensure Same-Sex Marriage Protections
Mitch McConnell; Donald Trump
McConnell Says Anyone Meeting with Antisemites and White Supremacists 'Unlikely' to Be Elected President
Congressman Donald McEachin (D-VA) speaks during a press conference by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic Representatives with leaders of many faiths on the Build Back Better Act. The legislation contains many of the Bident Administration's policy priorities, including social programs like child care subsidies and paid leave, as well as climate solutions. Pelosi, faith leaders speak on the Build Back Better Act, Washington, United States - 20 Oct 2021
U.S. Rep Donald McEachin Dies Days After Reelection: Virginia Democrat Was 61
Trump and Pence
Mike Pence Says Donald Trump Should 'Apologize' for His Dinner with White Supremacist and Kanye West
Former U.S. President Donald Trump; Kanye West attends the "The Greatest Lie Ever Sold" Premiere Screening
Biden White House Denounces Trump's Dinner with White Supremacist and Kanye West: 'Repugnant and Dangerous'
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClWqkL0gdqD/ potus's profile picture potus Verified Jill and I were honored to speak with women and men of our Armed Forces this afternoon. You gave up your seat at the Thanksgiving table to defend us – and we owe you a debt of gratitude. You’re the best of America. 1d
Bidens Spend Thanksgiving Calling Military Members to Express Gratitude for Their Service
E. Jean Carroll Donald Trump
Former Advice Columnist E. Jean Carroll Files New Rape Lawsuit Against Donald Trump
US Representative Mary Peltola (D-AK) poses during a photo session after a campaign event in Anchorage, Alaska on September 17, 2022. - Peltola is the state's first Indigenous national legislator elected to Congress. Peltola won the special election held to replace Republican congressman Don Young, who died in March after serving in the House for 49 years, but the Democrat will face Republican opponent Sarah Palin again in November in order to retain the congressional seat for a full term. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images); Sarah Palin, former governor of Alaska, during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, US, on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. The Conservative Political Action Conference launched in 1974 brings together conservative organizations, elected leaders, and activists. Photographer: Dylan Hollingsworth/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Alaska Democrat Mary Peltola Wins Full Term in House, Defeating Sarah Palin a Second Time This Year
People gather at a Republican midterm election night party at Red Rock Casino on November 08, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Former Attorney General of Nevada and Nevada Republican U.S. Senate nominee Adam Laxalt is in a tight race in his campaign to unseat incumbent U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV).
These 4 States May Determine Our Next President — Other Traditional Toss-Ups Don't Swing Like They Used To
Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, and daughters Malia (L) and Sasha (R) pose for a family portrait in the Rose Garden of the White House on Easter Sunday, April 5, 2015 in Washington, DC
All About Barack and Michelle Obama's 2 Daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama
Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Florida Might Change a State Law So Ron DeSantis Can Run for President and Be Governor at the Same Time
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Eppley Airfield, in Omaha
Supreme Court Paves the Way for Donald Trump's Tax Returns to Be Handed Over to Congress
Herschel Walker, US Republican Senate candidate for Georgia, speaks to members of the media following a campaign rally in Macon, Georgia, US, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Heisman Trophy-winner Walker is vying to face incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in his first political run.
Herschel Walker Abortion Accuser Releases New Evidence, Including Voice Messages: 'I Am Telling the Truth'
Dr. Anthony Fauci
Dr. Fauci Appears at Last White House Briefing Before Retirement — and the Room Gets Heated
Naomi Biden Wedding . https://www.instagram.com/p/ClJ713Ovm2q/. Credit: Corbin Gurkin
Naomi Biden Jokes Husband Peter Neal Was a 'Bit of a Bridezilla' Ahead of White House Wedding
Elon Musk and Trump
A Timeline of the Elon Musk-Donald Trump Twitter Saga