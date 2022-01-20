Jan. 6 Committee Issues New Round of Subpoenas for Rudy Giuliani, Other Trump Attorneys

Donald Trump has dismissed the committee's work as politically motivated and he has denied wrongdoing

The House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol issued another round of subpoenas this week, seeking testimony from three attorneys — including former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani — who pushed unfounded conspiracies about the election in the wake of Donald Trump's loss, according to a press release from the committee.

In addition to Giuliani, the committee issued subpoenas for the records and testimony of attorneys Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell, both of whom worked as part of Trump's legal team in an attempt to overturn the election results in his favor.

Former Trump campaign adviser Boris Epshteyn was also issued a subpoena on Tuesday. According to the committee, Epshteyn attended meetings at the Trump campaign's war room, set up in the Willard Hotel, in the days leading up to Jan. 6 riots by a pro-Trump mob.

Epshteyn also "had a call with former President Trump on the morning of January 6th to discuss options to delay the certification of election results in the event of Vice President Pence's unwillingness to deny or delay the certification," the committee said in a news release.

"The four individuals we've subpoenaed today advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results, or were in direct contact with the former President about attempts to stop the counting of electoral votes," Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said in a press release. "We expect these individuals to join the nearly 400 witnesses who have spoken with the Select Committee as the committee works to get answers for the American people about the violent attack on our democracy."

Former President Trump has dismissed the committee's work as politically motivated and he has denied wrongdoing. Various aides have likewise resisted cooperating with investigators and said they were being targeted by Democrats.

Rudy Giuliani Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani speaking at a news conference on Nov. 19, 2020 | Credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty

Jenna Ellis Jenna Ellis | Credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty

According to the release, Powell and Giuliani "actively promoted claims of election fraud on behalf of former President Trump" in litigation and public appearances, while Ellis "reportedly prepared and circulated two memos purporting to analyze the constitutional authority for the Vice President to reject or delay counting electoral votes from states that had submitted alternate slates of electors."

On Tuesday, CNN reported the committee had also subpoenaed and obtained phone records associated with Eric Trump, one of the former president's children, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is engaged to another of his sons, Donald Trump Jr.

According to CNN, those records came via "call detail records subpoenaed from communication companies."

Last week, the committee issued a separate round of subpoenas, calling on the owners of Facebook, Twitter, Google and Reddit to hand over records relating to the event.

capitol coup Riots at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 | Credit: Jon Cherry/Getty Images

The committee is also on the verge of receiving a set of White House records that the former president attempted to shield.

In a court filing shared by Politico, the Justice Department said the National Archives would release four pages of Trump-era records to the House on Wednesday night. Trump had been attempting to have the Supreme Court block the handover of those records.

So far, the panel investigating the Capitol riots of Jan. 6, 2021 has interviewed more than 300 witnesses, issued more than 50 subpoenas and collected more than 35,000 pages of documents for the investigation.

The committee has recommended charges for two witnesses, Steve Bannon and Mark Meadows, who failed to comply with its subpoenas. Both are close contacts of the former president. Bannon was indicted by a federal grand jury on contempt of Congress charges; Meadows has not been charged but the House followed the committee's lead in voting to hold Trump's former chief of staff in contempt.