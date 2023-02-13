Jamie Raskin Thanks Steve Van Zandt for Sending Head Scarves During Chemo: 'Rock on Stevie'

“Look what I received from one of the greatest musicians on earth,” the congressman wrote alongside his photo wearing new gear from the legendary guitarist

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 13, 2023 01:01 PM
Steven Van Zandt attends the New York special screening of "Western Stars"; Jamie Raskin Thanks Steve Van Zandt For Sending Headscarves During Chemo: ‘Rock on Stevie’
Steven Van Zandt and Jamie Raskin. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images; Jamie Raskin Twitter

Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin is feeling the love after announcing his cancer diagnosis two months ago.

The congressman took to Twitter on Saturday to thank musician and actor Steve Van Zandt for sending him head scarves during his chemotherapy treatment.

"Look what I received from one of the greatest musicians on earth," Raskin tweeted. "A gift I will treasure almost as much as his song 'I Am a Patriot.' You are about to see a step up in my chemo head-cover fashions for the next few months."

"Rock on Stevie, keep spreading the light," Raskin concluded.

Van Zandt, a Sopranos alum and member of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band, retweeted the congressman's note with a message of his own.

"That gift is from all of us who want to thank you every day for giving us hope that there is a politician that cares about justice!" Van Zandt wrote in response. "Here's to a rapid complete recovery."

Raskin revealed his diagnosis with a "serious but curable form of cancer" in late December. Despite the diagnosis, he plans to carry on as a congressman, according to a press release issued at the time.

"After several days of tests, I have been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma," he said in a statement. "I am about to embark on a course of chemo-immunotherapy on an outpatient basis at Med Star Georgetown University Hospital and Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. Prognosis for most people in my situation is excellent after four months of treatment."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While he said he expects to be able to work during his treatment period, Raskin, 60, explained he has been advised by his doctors to "reduce unnecessary exposure to avoid COVID-19, the flu and other viruses."

Raskin, who's been serving as the U.S. representative for Maryland's 8th congressional district since 2017, also discussed the side effects of chemotherapy, which include "hair loss and weight gain" as well as impairing natural antibodies and undermining the body's immune system.

The politician also said he remains hopeful following the diagnosis.

UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 1: Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., is seen after the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol markup in Cannon Building on a report recommending that the House of Representatives cite Jeffrey Clark for criminal contempt of Congress and refer him to the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia for prosecution, on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Jamie Raskin. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call/Getty

"With the benefit of early detection and fine doctors, the help of my extraordinary staff, the love of [wife] Sarah and our daughters and sons-in-law (actual and to-be) and family and friends, and the support of my beloved constituents and my colleagues in the House, I plan to get through this and, in the meantime, to keep making progress every day in Congress for American democracy," he said.

In addition to leading the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, Raskin —whose son Thomas "Tommy" Bloom Raskin died by suicide in 2020 — is also a member of the House Select Committee in the investigation of the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

In November 2022, he was elected to a fourth term as a congressman after winning 80 percent of the vote.

Related Articles
U.S. Embassy in moscow
U.S. Warns American Citizens in Russia to Evacuate Immediately as Ukraine War Anniversary Nears
First Lady Jill Biden watches the Super Bowl with her grandson Hunter Biden on Sunday February 12, 2023, at the State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, AZ.
Jill Biden, a Philadelphia Eagles Superfan, Reps Her Hometown Team with Grandson at Super Bowl LVII
Turnip Rock on Lake Huron in Port Austin Michigan. An underwater view shows rocks under the clear surface of the water
Three More Flying Objects Have Been Shot Down by Military Since the Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon
Rudy Giuliani
The Real Rudy Giuliani: Explosive New Docuseries Reveals the Dark Secrets Behind 'America's Mayor'
joe biden
Here's What Joe Biden Will Be Snacking On in Celebration of Super Bowl LVII
Jennifer Granholm, Joe Lombardo
Female Energy Secretary Claps Back After Nevada Governor Questions Whether She 'Actually Understands' Science
Baldwin, N.Y.: Congressman-elect George Devolder Santos joined the newly elected GOP members of the Senate and Congress during a press conference on November. 9, 2022 in Baldwin, New York.
George Santos Was Once Accused of Stealing Puppies Days Before His Animal Charity Held Adoption Event
Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., participates in the news conference outside the Capitol on the on the Affordable Insulin Now Act vote in the House of Representatives on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
Rep. Angie Craig Uses Hot Coffee to Defend Herself from Assailant in D.C. Apartment Building
Chelsea Handler Raphael Warnock Dailyshow
Chelsea Handler Asks Sen. Raphael Warnock if He Wrote a Children's Book So Herschel Walker Could Read It
Republican Nancy Mace talks to supporters during her election night party in Mount Pleasant, S.C. A bipartisan proposal in the U.S. House would ban the farming of mink fur in the United States in an effort to stem possible mutations of the coronavirus, something
Rep. Nancy Mace Savagely Roasts Fellow Republican Colleagues at Boozy Congressional Dinner
Joe Biden
Joe Biden Says Misplaced Classified Documents Resulted from Packing 'Not Done Well' by Staff
John Fetterman
John Fetterman Hospitalized Overnight After Feeling Lightheaded: 'He's in Good Spirits'
White House chief of staff Ron Klain and Assistant Secretary of State Monica Medina, a power couple in the Biden administration who are going to be speaking about how they've managed to prioritize family while rising the ranks
Meet the White House Power Couple (and Parents of 3!) Who Started Out as College Sweethearts
Joe Biden giving the State of the Union Address; Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene shouts 'liar' as US President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address
Joe Biden Spars with Hecklers During State of the Union: 'Anyone Who Doubts Me, Contact My Office'
Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) applauds during U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on February 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. The speech marks Biden's first address to the new Republican-controlled House.
Everything You Missed During Biden's State of the Union Address — Plus All the Best Reactions
Mitt Romney, George Santos have terse exchange ahead of State of the Union Address
Mitt Romney Confronts 'Sick Puppy' George Santos at State of the Union: 'You Don't Belong Here'