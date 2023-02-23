Congressman Jamie Raskin Is Midway Through Cancer Treatment: 'Bolstered My Courage'

Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin is letting his supporters know he is halfway through with his cancer treatment — and is going forward with bolstered courage thanks to them.

In a video to his supporters, Raskin, 60, announced that he was at the midway point of his treatment, two months after his diagnosis of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma — a "serious but curable form of cancer," he said in a statement at the time.

"I'm midway through my treatments here," Raskin said in the video, which was dedicated to those who signed a note to him through the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, per The Hill. "I've done three of six rounds of chemotherapy, and you guys have completely bolstered my courage and my confidence."

In his initial statement, Raskin shared that the prognosis for his illness usually looks positive after four months of treatment are completed.

According to The Washington Post, Raskin previously fought stage 3 colon cancer and underwent radiation and chemotherapy in 2010. Following an MRI exam last year, he also learned about a benign cyst on his stomach.

The congressman has continued working in this time, and has recently started donning a bandana to cover his progressive hair loss.

His supporters have taken note and started sending Raskin various forms of head coverings from bandanas to chemo hats.

"I've got my own constitutional preamble bandana," Raskin said in the video. "I've got flag hats. I've got people's own chemo hats that worked for them, from a place called Alex's Lemonade Stand. I got some bandanas. So my cup runneth over. And of course, a bunch of people sent me my own true blue Democrat mask."

Before Raskin announced his recent diagnosis, he'd been staying busy at work. He was the lead impeachment manager in former President Donald Trump's second impeachment and was a member of the highly visible House select committee investigating Trump's involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

Raskin concluded his latest health update by thanking his supporters for standing by his side when he worked on both investigations.

"Thank you for everything you said about the Jan. 6 committee, thank you for everything you said about the impeachment trial," Raskin said in the video.

He added, "Thank you for everything you said about us hanging tough for democracy and freedom against all the autocrats and all the theocrats and all the plutocrats of the world, from Putin and Moscow to Trump in Mar-a-Lago, all over the world."

Raskin was elected to a fourth term in Congress after winning 80% of the vote in November.