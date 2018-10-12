Halloween's Jamie Lee Curtis Promised 'A Stiletto in My Own Eye' if Hillary Clinton Lost; So...Now What?

Halloween‘s carving-knife-wielding Jamie Lee Curtis remembers full well that she pledged to put a stiletto through her eye (like one of her other scream screen heroines) if Hillary Clinton wasn’t president come 2017.

Now, in 2018, she says she’s doing something less dramatic, perhaps, but more impactful.

“After watching Secretary Clinton do what she’s always done — get back on her feet, refuse to be silenced in the fight for what’s right — I realized it’s about the action, not the result. It’s the doing that was important in 2016,” Curtis, who campaigned for the former secretary of State, writes in an essay for the new photo book #StillWithHer: Hillary Rodham Clinton and the Moments that Sparked a Movement .

“And it’s the doing that is more important than ever now.”

She writes that she’s joined Fund Her, a Californian organization seeking to elect “progressive women” in order to “finally balance the California legislature.”

“There was a moment early in Secretary Clinton’s campaign when I realized that if I didn’t do more this time — that if I failed to use the platform I have as a public figure, to lend my voice and my time and my passion to her campaign — I would be just another disgruntled American mouthing off, but not participating,” writes Curtis, 59, in #StillWithHer by former White House photographer Barbara Kinney. The book, out Nov. 1, includes a foreword by Hillary Rodham Clinton and was written by PEOPLE correspondent Sandra Sobieraj Westfall.

#StillWithHer by Barbara Kinney

Curtis explains that, despite having a “very political” mother, Janet Leigh, she was previously a “passive participant” in politics. That all changed when she spoke “colorfully” about Clinton’s campaign on the red carpet at the Golden Globes in January 2016.

“I will absolutely take a stiletto to my own eye, like Hester in Scream Queens, if I wake up after the election and one of the Republican candidates is the president and I didn’t get off my ass and walk door to door around the country to say, ‘This woman is absolutely the next president of the United States and here’s why,'” Curtis remembers saying, referring to a plot line of the TV series she starred in at the time.

She writes that “within an hour” Clinton’s team had reached out to her and she was soon in Iowa campaigning for the presidential nominee.

While speaking on the campaign trail, Curtis writes that she’d reference a theory from a book by Marisha Pessl: “Life hinges on a couple of seconds you never see coming. And what you decide in those few seconds determines everything from the on… And you have no idea what you’ll do until you’re there.”

“That’s why Secretary Clinton’s campaign was so important to me,” Curtis explains. “Because when life hinged, when those couple seconds we never saw coming were actually upon us, I trusted absolutely that Secretary Clinton would know what to do.”

The day after Clinton lost the election to TV star Donald Trump, Curtis comforted a Scream Queens costumer with a hug. They both cried together, according to the book.

“We embraced and sobbed together for all that we knew would come—and it has come,” writes Curtis.

Now, through her work on Fund Her, Curtis says she’s connecting with her mother’s legacy in new ways. “No more being passive. No more threats to resort to the stiletto,” Curtis writes. “Maybe I inherited a little of that politics gene from my mother, after all.”

