Jamie Foxx Urges Fans to Vote in 2020 Presidential Election: 'Let's Not Miss the Moment'

Jamie Foxx wants to make sure everyone's voice is heard.

In a new video message for RepresentUs' United to Save the Vote initiative shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the Oscar winner, 52, sits on a staircase to explain how many Americans can cast their vote from the comfort of their own homes.

"Listen, this is the most important time. This right now, this election is the most important election," Foxx begins in the minute-long clip, then displaying a mail-in absentee ballot in his hand. "You can do all this at your crib. It says 'official early absentee ballot' but you're not absent — you are present at your house."

Foxx said the "self-explanatory" socially distanced voting format — which people are increasingly turning to amid the novel coronavirus pandemic — is "the way you let your voice be heard." (Voters can use online resources for the specific requirements around mail ballots in their states.)

The Just Mercy actor added that voting from home is "easy" and convenient.

"I cannot stress enough that this year we've gone through so much, we've gone through so many trials and tribulations, but this is how you allow your voice to be heard," he said. "People have marched, people have died back in the day so we can have the opportunity to vote."

"Here's the thing, I don't care who you vote for," Foxx said with a not-so-subtle wink to the camera about the Nov. 3 election between incumbent Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. "Make sure you vote."

In a statement to PEOPLE, Foxx says he's "part of United to Save the Vote because this is the most important moment in our lives." He adds: "Let’s not miss the moment. No matter how you vote, vote."

RepresentUs has partnered with numerous celebrities — including Jennifer Lawrence — to tackle systemic corruption in U.S. politics as well as to push for voting rights among all Americans.

Back in November 2018, Foxx spoke about the importance of voting in every election in a conversation with CNN's Van Jones, sharing his distaste for how Trump, 74, handles his position as commander in chief.

“The only thing that disheartens me is when it comes to my kids,” Foxx said at the time, according to TIME. “When I see grown people talking that way in that position, it hurts the kids because being president, yeah it’s great, it makes you feel good, but the one thing you could count on was the moral compass. I could always look to the president to know he is going to say and do the right things.”