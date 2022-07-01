James Corden Acts as President Joe Biden's Aide for a Day in Late Late Show Segment

The late-night host made a trip to the White House as part of his segment "Take a Break"

James Corden made a visit to the White House!

This week as part of The Late Late Show in London, Corden, 43, shared the latest edition of his "Take a Break" segment where he took a trip to the White House.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As the segment begins, Corden is heard knocking on the door to the Oval Office before being welcomed in by President Joe Biden.

"I really want to be of service, and the job that I think is for me is to be your assistant," Corden tells the president.

James Corden and Joe Biden James Corden and Joe Biden | Credit: The Late Late Show with James Corden

Corden relays that he is there for whatever the president needs. After sending him for a snack, Biden turns to the camera and asks, "Who is that guy?"

Someone off camera responds back, "He's from the Late Late Show."

"What the hell is the Late Late Show?" the president asks.

At one point, Corden decides to do a little redecorating by placing a framed photo of himself with Harry Styles in the president's office.

Throughout the segment Corden visits different areas of the White House, including the kitchen and the press office.

Biden shows Corden around his office, pointing out family photos and a moon rock he has on display.

James Corden James Corden acting as the press secretary | Credit: The Late Late Show with James Corden

Corden suggests that they could sell many of the items from the office on eBay to make some money.

"You're getting me mixed up with the last president," Biden responds.

Corden then visits former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki where the One Direction theme continues on.

When preparing for his very own press briefing, Corden asks Psaki, "Where does the president stand on One Direction getting back together? Should they be kidnapped, placed together as a band and pushed out just one more time?"

james corden James Corden

Left: James Corden with former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki | Credit: The Late Late Show with James Corden Right: James Corden visiting the kitchen in the White House | Credit: The Late Late Show with James Corden

"The kidnapping place feels, goes a little dark for us … you can just say, 'I haven't talked to him about that yet,'" she says.

Corden then steps out in front of the podium for his try at a White House press briefing.

Later in the clip, Corden asks Biden how fast things can get done for him, using the example of the president's favorite treat, ice cream. Biden then reaches for a button on his desk and within moments, someone enters the office with an ice cream bar.

As the segment concludes, Corden asks Biden if he had thought about changing it up from his regular aviator sunglasses to something different. While Biden declines the switch up, he hands Corden his own pair of the iconic shades to match the president's.