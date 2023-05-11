Jackie Kennedy Knew About JFK's Infidelity — and That It Would Likely Continue in Their Marriage, Book Claims

In his new book, Camera Girl, author Carl Anthony explores what Jackie Kennedy knew about her husband's infidelities as she entered their marriage

By
Published on May 11, 2023 10:18 AM
Pres. Kennedy (R) w. First Lady Jackie (L) (in fur
First Lady Jackie Kennedy with President John F. Kennedy at his inauguration in 1961. Photo: Leonard McCombe/Life Magazine/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty

Twenty-nine years after Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis' death, the question remains, What did she know about her husband's infidelities?

In his new book, Camera Girl, author Carl Anthony explores the topic as he charts Jackie's formative years as a Washington Times-Herald columnist and photographer. In the course of his research, he found a few answers in the words of John F. Kennedy's close friend Kirk LeMoyne "Lem" Billings.

Billings was a former Choate classmate of JFK, who, as a younger man, served as something of a "go-between" for a young Jack Kennedy and the woman who would become Kennedy's wife, Jackie Bouvier, in 1950s Washington, D.C.

In Camera Girl, Anthony writes how a young Jackie, an eager columnist for the Times-Herald, at one point devoted her column to a screen siren who would later be connected to her husband: Marilyn Monroe, then the star of the movie Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend, and who first became famous by posing in a bikini.

"What would you talk about if you had a date with Marilyn Monroe?" Jackie asked subjects in her column. "Do you sincerely think diamonds really a girl's best friend? Are women's clubs right in suggesting Marilyn Monroe be less suggestive? Do you think bikini bathing suits are immoral?"

Monroe would later make many headlines of her own with her alleged affairs with both President Kennedy and his brother, Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy.

As Anthony writes in his new book, JFK's romantic dalliances weren't exactly a surprise to Jackie, who he says was fully aware going into the marriage that he had relationships with other women, and that it would likely continue.

John F. Kennedy and Jackie sit together in the sunshine at Kennedy's family home at Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, a few months before their wedding.
John F Kennedy and Jackie. Bettmann/Getty

Anthony also draws on a 1964 oral history interview given by Billings to the John F. Kennedy Library, in which Billings recounted how he had pulled Jackie aside just prior to President Eisenhower's inaugural ball in January 1953.

"I thought she ought to realize," Billings said later, that Jackie was "going to have to be very understanding" about Jack's lifestyle.

"It was his delicate explanation for the official record that his best friend was unlikely to be monogamous as a husband," Anthony tells PEOPLE of Billings' disclosure to Jackie.

As Anthony explains, Billings would "never have raised such a sensitive issue without Kennedy's permission." In fact, Billings said in his oral history interview that Jack was pleased his old friend had spoken to his wife.

"Perhaps odd by 2023 standards, it nevertheless suggests it was a way Kennedy could avoid hurting her feelings before any potential harm was done," Anthony says. "In that counterintuitive way, it can be seen as his effort to protect her, a gesture of respect. If she backed away from him because it was best for her, it would be better for him as well."

Anthony tells PEOPLE that Kennedy was aware that Jackie's own father's infidelities had taken an emotional toll.

"In fact, her tacit acceptance of JFK's certain infidelity seems to have been countered with her insistence that he agreed with Jackie's belief that, as she later wrote, 'marriage is permanent,'" Anthony says.

Indeed, in his oral history, Billings said that Jackie "was very understanding" and "accepted everything I said."

"Later ... I talked with Jackie on this subject again," Billings told the museum, "and she said, 'When you discussed that with me, I realized all that, and I thought it was a challenge.'"

Related Articles
Never-before-seen Jackie Kennedy pics Camera Girl: The Coming of Age of Jackie Bouvier Kennedy by Carl Sferrazza Anthony
New Book Showcases Rare Photos of Jackie Kennedy: Get a First Look
John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Bouvier sit together in the sunshine at Kennedy's family home at Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, a few months before their wedding.
JFK and Jackie Kennedy's Relationship Timeline
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., John F Kennedy Jr.
Robert Kennedy Jr. Leans into Conspiracy That CIA Was Involved in Uncle John F. Kennedy's Assassination
SUMMER HOUSE -- Season:7 -- Pictured: Carl Radke -- (Photo by: Sasha Israel/Bravo); SUMMER HOUSE -- Season:7 -- Pictured: Lindsay Hubbard -- (Photo by: Sasha Israel/Bravo); SOUTHERN CHARM -- Season:8 -- Pictured: Craig Conover -- (Photo by: Stephanie Diani/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); SUMMER HOUSE -- Season:7 -- Pictured: Paige DeSorbo -- (Photo by: Sasha Israel/Bravo)
'Summer House' : Lindsay and Carl's Engagement Ripples in the Group, Making Craig 'Insecure' About Paige
Kim Kardashian attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City
Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Gown Features More than 50,000 Pearls and Took 1,000 Hours to Make
Robert Kennedy jr, third son of Bob Kennedy during his speech at the 'No Green Pass' demonstration at Arco Della Pace on November 13, 2021 in Milan, Italy.
A Timeline of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Controversies
Robert F Kennedy Jr., speaks during a campaign event to launch his 2024 presidential bid, at the Boston Park Plaza in Boston, Massachusetts, on April 19, 2023.
RFK Jr. Acknowledges His Family 'Just Plain Disagrees' with Him Amid Presidential Bid: 'I Love Them Back'
Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. attend Barron & Tessa Hilton Host GODDESS Art Show on April 28, 2022 in Bel Air, California.
Cheryl Hines Releases First Statement on Husband RFK Jr.'s 2024 Presidential Run: 'I Support His Decision'
Joe Biden and Robert F. Kennedy Jr
Biden 'Hugely Popular' Among Kennedy Relatives, Says Source, as RFK Jr. Launches 2024 Campaign (Exclusive)
Joe Biden Wishes Ethel Kennedy Happy Birthday from Air Force One
Biden Wishes Ethel Kennedy Happy 95th Birthday from Air Force One, Days After RFK Jr. Launched 2024 Campaign
Robert F Kennedy
A Look Back at Robert F. Kennedy's Tragic Presidential Campaign as His Son Declares Candidacy 55 Years Later
Marilyn Monroe Netflix Doc
Journalist in Netflix Doc Thinks Robert F. Kennedy Was One of Last People to See Marilyn Monroe Alive
LBJ Sworn In As President
JFK's Assassination, 59 Years Later: Conversations Inside Air Force One on the Flight Home from Dallas
JFK, Marilyn Monroe
Items from the Famous Night Marilyn Monroe Sang to JFK Head to Auction
Marilyn Monroe ; Blonde. Ana de Armas
'Blonde' — How Much of Netflix's Controversial Marilyn Monroe Movie Is True?
John F. Kennedy, "Dunker" the dog, and Lem Billings at the Hague, during their Europe trip.
Remembering JFK's Bond with His Boyhood Best Friend, Who Never Got Over the Assassination