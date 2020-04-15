Image zoom Alfred Eisenstaedt/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty; Arty Pomerantz/New York Post Archives /NYP Holdings, Inc./Getty

Jacqueline Kennedy was at the center of Weight Watchers magazine’s “first and biggest scandal,” detailed anew in a book about the group’s founder, Jean Nidetch.

Marisa Meltzer’s biography This is Big, published on Tuesday, recounts how the 38-year-old former first lady was “furious” in 1968 when she found out one of her private chef’s recipes had been published in the March 1968 issue of Weight Watchers’ print spin-off.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

This anger preceded the ouster of the cook in question, Annemarie Huste.

Huste had given the recipe to magazine editor Mattie Simmons after the two met on a ski trip, according to This Is Big.

Simmons told Huste she’d like to publish some of her “Continental-inspired recipes for cold lobster or maybe quiche Lorraine,” Meltzer’s book reads.

“Huste agreed,” Meltzer writes, “with the stipulation that no mention would be made of her employer Jacqueline—Huste had signed an agreement when she had been hired two years before, saying she wouldn’t write about the family.”

In the article, Huste shared recipes for “lemon broiled chicken, Spanish melon, raspberries à l’orange, baked tomatoes, and a Bibb salad with just lettuce, parsley, chives, tarragon, and some fresh lemon juice squeezed on top,” according to the book.

But the magazine indeed mentioned Kennedy in the article headline — “Jackie Kennedy’s Gourmet Chef Presents Her Weight Watchers Recipes” — and on its front cover, drawing the ire of President John F. Kennedy’s widow.

She “was furious—she felt like it was a Jackie diet that she hadn’t endorsed and didn’t want to,” reads an excerpt from the book reads, which was also published in Town & Country. “She summoned her lawyers to try to get the piece stopped but they had learned of it when the issue was already in print.”

Fearing retribution, Huste hired infamous attorney Roy Cohn, who had represented Sen. Joseph McCarthy (and would go on to become close with Donald Trump).

“I was so humiliated and furious,” Huste told a journalist at the time. “I called my lawyer and he told me to just apologize to Mrs. Kennedy.”

But her response to that apology was blunt and stern.

“You should have known better,” Mrs. Kennedy reportedly said.

RELATED: Why Jackie Kennedy’s Pink Suit from President’s Assassination Is Locked Away Until the Year 2103



Image zoom Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in 1993 John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe/Getty

The former first lady did not, however, initially fire Huste for that incident. According to This Is Big, she held back on cutting off her private chef until about a week later when the leaked recipe — and speculation about its success with Kennedy’s slim figure — began circulating in the tabloids.

“Huste passed a newsstand and saw a copy of the New York Post proclaiming her cooking was responsible for Kennedy dropping two dress sizes,” the book reads, which sent Huste into another tizzy.

“It was all made up and I was scared to death,” she told reporters, denying any participation in the Post‘s story.

But when she called Kennedy secretary Nancy Tuckerman, she got bad news.

“Under the circumstances Mrs. Kennedy felt you had better not come back to work,” Tuckerman told Huste.

According to The New York Times, Huste — a German immigrant who died in 2016 at 73 — had worked for Mrs. Kennedy since 1964, when the former first lady relocated to New York from Washington, D.C.

“Huste hadn’t been protective enough of the Kennedy mystique and was perhaps too ambitious,” Meltzer concluded in her book, adding on that Mrs. Kennedy once criticized her cook for “being too impressed by money and power.”

“Isn’t everybody?” Huste said back.

She “sealed her fate,” the Times once wrote, when she talked to a Washington Post columnist in April 1968, not long after the Weight Watchers imbroglio.

“The Kennedy diet scandal was probably the apex of star power for Weight Watchers magazine,” Meltzer writes in her book. “From time to time there was an interview with someone whose name is still recognizable today, but the interviews always revolved un-charitably around weight, to the exclusion of other subjects.”

When tabloids called Huste and implored her to pen a tell-all about working for the Kennedy family, she rejected the idea and compared her confidentiality to the same expected from a doctor or a lawyer.

“But she did want to write a recipe book,” according to Meltzer’s book.

Huste’s Annemarie’s Personal Cookbook came out in the fall of 1968 “with detailed instructions on how to make loin lamb chops seasoned with salt, pepper, and a squeeze of lemon and how she’d worked for a certain little boy—strongly hinting at John F. Kennedy Jr.— who loved artichokes.”

According to the Times, Huste told Newsweek after her firing that “all of this publicity may help me.”

This Is Big is available now.