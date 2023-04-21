Jack Schlossberg, JFK's Grandson, Hops on a Paddleboard in N.Y.C. to Celebrate Passing the Bar Exam

Jack Schlossberg is one step closer to becoming a lawyer, revealing on Instagram Friday morning that he passed the New York State bar exam with a celebratory photo of him paddleboarding along the shore of Manhattan.

Schlossberg, the 30-year-old son of Caroline Kennedy and grandson of President John F. Kennedy, is an avid stand-up paddleboarder, routinely posting pictures of him paddling down the Hudson River in New York City, where he was born.

Friday's paddleboarding post came with a surprise addition, though, captioned, "TFW passed the bar — Jake, Esq !" A second image in the post shows part of a letter from the New York State Board of Law Examiners dated April 21, 2023, congratulating him on passing the exam.

Schlossberg follows in family members' footsteps with this new accomplishment. His mother, Caroline, passed the New York bar exam in 1989. His uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr., famously failed the New York bar exam twice before ultimately passing on his third try in 1990.

Schlossberg graduated from Yale University in 2015 with a degree in history and a concentration in Japanese history (an interest that runs in the family, considering his mother — now the U.S. Ambassador to Australia — formerly served as the ambassador to Japan).

He entered Harvard Law School in the fall of 2017 and Harvard Business School in the fall of 2018, graduating with both a Juris Doctor and Master of Business Administration in February 2022.

Schlossberg has increasingly taken a public role with the family's Profile in Courage Awards and with various political and philanthropic causes, including speaking at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

He once worked as a Senate page and intern (following in the footsteps of his own mother), working for former Secretary of State John Kerry — who once said of him: "A sense of humor is not genetic, but apparently in the Kennedy family it can be inherited. In President Kennedy's grandson, Jack Schlossberg, this quality seems to abide."