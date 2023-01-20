Jack Schlossberg Celebrates Turning 30 with a Nighttime Paddleboard Trip — and a Cupcake

JFK's grandson marked his milestone birthday on Thursday with a frigid adventure on the Hudson, along with two female companions

By
Published on January 20, 2023 03:43 PM
Jack Schlossberg
Photo: Jack Schlossberg/Instagram

Jack Schlossberg is paddling right into his 30s!

The Harvard Law and Harvard Business School graduate — and paddleboard enthusiast — marked his milestone birthday on Thursday with a nighttime stand-up ride down the Hudson River.

"George Washington didn't make a big deal of his birthday and neither do I !!" JFK's grandson wrote in the caption, alongside a carousel of nevertheless impressive images and a video.

In the latter, Schlossberg can be seen paddling through the frigid waters, while wearing a thermal hat, turtleneck and lightweight coat.

The youngest child and only son of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg was joined by two female fellow adventurers.

In one picture, the former Senate page is seen taking a selfie while wearing celebratory sunglasses and holding up a cupcake.

For Schlossberg, paddleboarding has become a passion, no matter the season.

jack-schlossberg
Jack Schlossberg/Instagram

From ringing in the New Year in 2018 on the wintry waterway to going shirtless for a good cause while circumnavigating Manhattan on a 25-mile trip the previous summer, the Yale grad is devoted to the sport.

As for his career pursuits, JFK's only grandson has said in the past that his family members have "inspired" him.

"I'm inspired by my family's legacy of public service," he said on the Today show in 2017. "It's something that I'm very proud of."

He continued, "But I'm still trying to make my own way and figure things out. So stay tuned — I don't know what I'm going to do."

On his Thursday birthday post, one commenter had an idea for Schlossberg: "Only 5 years before you can run for President! Happy Birthday! 🙌👏"

