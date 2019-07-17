Quality Mother-Son Time! Jack Schlossberg and Mom Caroline Kennedy Spotted Out Together in N.Y.C.

Image zoom Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Caroline Kennedy was spotted out in New York City alongside her son Jack Schlossberg on Tuesday, taking in the warm weather and stopping for coffee.

Schlossberg, 26, is currently a Harvard Law student in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and is the youngest of Caroline and Edwin Schlossberg’s children.

Kennedy, a former United States Ambassador to Japan under the Obama administration, is the only surviving child of former President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy.

Both Kennedy and her son wore simple summer outfits — the 61-year-old in black and white dress, and Schlossberg in a polo and navy slacks — while strolling down Park Avenue.

In May, the Kennedy family awarded the 2019 John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award to Nancy Pelosi, where Kennedy and her son presented the Speaker of the House with the prestigious distinction.

Kennedy also recently accompanied space entrepreneur Jeff Bezos in an interview with CBS Evening News, during which the two discussed the future of space travel and exploration. Her father remains the only president to successfully oversee the United States’ trip to the moon in 1969.

“I think he really saw it as a way to mobilize our country in service of something that would advance freedom and benefit humanity,” Kennedy told CBS anchor Norah O’Donnell.

Bezos, whose company Blue Origin is one of several private sector space exploration efforts, cited Kennedy’s father as the impetus for space travel as we know it today.

So much fun to introduce and listen to Jeff Bezos discuss space, Blue Origin and other mindblowing stuff at the #JFKSpaceSummit Check it out! https://t.co/3XVOJRF0sN pic.twitter.com/ZD2LJb1LgM — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) June 20, 2019

“The only reason that we can do the things that we can do today is because we are, in fact, standing on the shoulders of giants. Because all of the things that came before make it possible to do these amazing things,” Bezos said of the former president in the interview.

Schlossberg has also kept busy since graduating from college, joining his mother and Bezos last month at the JFK Space Summit after making his acting debut on the television show Blue Bloods last year, all while a student at Harvard Law School.