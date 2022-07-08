Jack Schlossberg Recalls When Shinzo Abe and Mom Caroline Kennedy Were 'Only 2 Guests' at His 23rd Birthday
Jack Kennedy Schlossberg, grandson of President John F. Kennedy and son of onetime U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy, is remembering former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hours after his assassination.
Abe, 67, was fatally shot Friday morning local time while giving a campaign speech in Nara, Japan, just two days before a parliamentary election.
News of his passing resurfaced fond memories for Schlossberg, 29, who called the world dignitary an "amazing leader who transformed Japan" on Instagram.
More charmingly, Schlossberg said that on his 23rd birthday, only two people attended his celebration: his mother, Caroline, and Prime Minister Abe himself.
"The only 2 guests at my 23rd birthday worked together to make the US-Japan alliance stronger," Schlossberg wrote.
Another post on Schlossberg's Instagram story shows a framed photo in which he's standing beside his parents, Abe and Abe's wife. Written on the frame is a signed message penned by the then-prime minister: "To Jack, HAPPY BIRTHDAY!"
Over on Twitter, Schlossberg shared a similar sentiment, writing that Abe's legacy endures through "the ties that bind our two nations." He finished the tweet with "Otsukare!" — a Japanese compliment used to thank someone for their hard work.
Schlossberg, an American lawyer who made several public appearances in Japan alongside his mother while she served as an ambassador, was not the only one to come forward with stories and kind words after Abe's sudden and violent passing.
Presidents Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Barack Obama and George W. Bush — all of whom got to know the prime minister during his political career — each shared statements about his assassination, with Biden ordering U.S. flags to be lowered to half-staff until Sunday night out of respect for his memory.
Other world leaders, including outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, also offered condolences and praise from their nations' unique perspectives.