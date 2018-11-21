Ivanka Trump Attends White House Turkey Pardoning Amid Backlash Over Her Personal Email Account

Ivanka Trump appeared to be in high spirits at the annual White House turkey pardoning on Tuesday, despite facing continued fallout over the news that she allegedly used a personal email address to discuss government business.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump pardoned turkeys named Peas and Carrots, according to TIME. Ivanka, 37, and husband Jared Kushner were at the event with their children, 7-year-old Arabella Rose, 5-year-old Joseph Frederick and 2-year-old Theodore James.

Ivanka, a senior adviser to the president, seemed unfazed and was smiling as she attended the gathering in the White House Rose Garden. The pardons took place a day after The Washington Post reported that Ivanka’s private emails — numbering in the hundreds — to White House aides, Cabinet members and assistants broke federal records rules. Sources told the newspaper that Ivanka expressed a lack of knowledge of all the rules when she was asked about her emails.

The White House did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on the news.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Alex Wong/Getty

Ivanka Trump and children Arabella and Theodore Alex Wong/Getty

Ivanka’s emails drew particular attention because her father repeatedly slammed Hillary Clinton for her private email server as they competed against one another in the 2016 presidential election. During the campaign, he said the Democratic nominee’s “corruption is on a scale we have never seen before” and called her personal email use “bigger than Watergate.”

Even now, nearly two years into his presidency, Donald Trump continues to tweet about Clinton’s emails.

Ivanka Trump and children Arabella, Joseph and Theodore Alex Wong/Getty

And on Tuesday, as he left Washington, D.C., to head to Mar-a-Lago, the president took aim at Clinton again as he defended his daughter. “Early on and for a little period of time, Ivanka did some emails,” Trump said. “They weren’t classified like Hillary Clinton. They weren’t deleted like Hillary Clinton.”

Sen. Ron Johnson and Rep. Trey Gowdy are looking into Ivanka’s email use, CBS News reported. Rep. Elijah Cummings is calling for the White House to supply information about the emails of officials, including Ivanka and Kushner, who is also a senior adviser to the president.

“My goal is to prevent this from happening again — not to turn this into a spectacle the way Republicans went after Hillary Clinton,” Cummings said, according to CBS News.