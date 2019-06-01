Ivanka Trump Will Join Dad on U.K. Trip as Thousands Prepare to Protest His Arrival

At least one of President Donald Trump‘s children are officially joining him during his first state visit to the U.K. as daughter Ivanka Trump will be there to join the ceremonial festivities, a White House spokeswoman told PEOPLE ahead of the three-day trip.

While the details of her trip are still being worked out, President Trump’s daughter and advisor will be there beginning Monday and will partake in several official meetings and events.

“The details are still being finalized. … Ivanka will be participating in official and ceremonial events in London and then closing GES 2019 in the Netherlands,” a White House spokesperson told PEOPLE.

President Trump, along with wife First Lady Melania Trump and now daughter Ivanka, 37, will have a busy schedule that begins the moment they land in London, where they will be greeted by the Queen and Camila, Duchess of Cornwall at Buckingham Palace.

On Monday afternoon, Prince Andrew will take the Trump family on a tour of Westminster Abbey before the president is scheduled to have tea with Prince Charles and Camilla. The day is capped off with a massive and lavish state banquet, with about 170 guests reportedly going.

The rest of the trip will consist of meetings and press conferences with British Prime Minister Theresa May, a quick trip to Ireland, and then to France in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Ivanka will then fly to the Netherlands for the 2019 Global Entrepreneur Summit before coming home on June 6.

Protests have been organized on social media ahead of the Trump family’s arrival, with protestors looking to fly another “baby Trump” balloon as they did during his first, but not official, visit to the U.K. last year.

Trump’s first state visit is considered to be long overdue, having been delayed now for two years.

Trump may have been holding off on it due to the protests during his unofficial trip in 2018, telling The Sun that the protesters “didn’t make him feel welcome.“