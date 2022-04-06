Ivanka Trump Testifies for 8 Hours Before Committee Investigating Jan. 6 Capitol Attack: Reports

"She's answering questions. I mean, you know, not in a broad, chatty term, but she's answering questions," the committee chair told CNN

Ivanka Trump, eldest daughter of former President Donald Trump and a top White House aide while he was in office, reportedly testified for about eight hours on Tuesday before the bipartisan congressional committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Ivanka, 40, was forthcoming in her remote testimony, according to CNN and The New York Times, which report that she didn't invoke the Fifth Amendment or executive privilege like some other Trump associates and administration officials.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"She's answering questions. I mean, you know, not in a broad, chatty term, but she's answering questions," Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee chair, told CNN.

"She came in on her own; that has obviously significant value," Thompson said of Ivanka.

Kushner, also a former Trump White House official, testified in March and provided "helpful" information," a lawmaker on the committee told NPR. (Reps for him and Ivanka did not respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.)

Ivanka's appearance came at the request of House of Representatives investigators. Thompson had asked her to voluntarily provide information related to their investigation in a letter sent in January.

Donald Trump; Ivanka Trump President Donald Trump | Credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

"As January 6th approached, President Trump attempted on multiple occasions to persuade Vice President [Mike] Pence to participate in his plan," Thompson wrote, referring to a scheme the former president has acknowledged, insisting that Pence somehow could have — and should have — rejected electoral votes presented to Congress on Jan. 6, 2021, because of baseless claims of fraud.

"President Trump is wrong," Pence said in February. "I had no right to overturn the election."

"One of the President's discussions with the Vice President occurred by phone on the morning of January 6th," Thompson wrote in January to Ivanka. "You were present in the Oval Office and observed at least one side of that telephone conversation."

A mob of President Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol last year to interrupt Congress while they had convened to count the electoral votes. Multiple people died.

The nature of Ivanka's testimony this week has not yet been disclosed in detail but the House investigators said in January that her "role and actions on January 6th as the riot was underway at the Capitol are also a key focus for the Select Committee."