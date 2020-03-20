Ivanka Trump Tests Negative for Coronavirus and Returns to White House After Working from Home

Ivanka Trump has tested negative for the novel coronavirus and returned to work at the White House after “social distancing” over the last week as a precautionary move, PEOPLE confirms.

The White House announced the results on Friday. President Donald Trump‘s oldest daughter, who is one of his senior aides, previously came into contact with an Australian official before he tested positive for the respiratory virus that has infected more than 15,000 people in America and killed 200 so far.

Ivanka, 38, was tested late last week and received her results on Friday.

“Over the last week, Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump has followed social distancing best practices at her home,” an official said Friday. “At the advisement of her doctors, due to lack of symptoms and consistently healthy physician checks, [Ivanka] will be working from the White House today.”

The official noted that Ivanka, as “with every employee at the White House,” will continue to receive “the same health/temperature checks to maintain the safety of herself, her children and those in the White House.”

Last week, amid headlines about President Trump’s contact with multiple people who later tested positive, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said, “The White House Medical Unit and the United States Secret Service has been working closely with various agencies to ensure every precaution is taken to keep the First & Second Families, and all White House staff healthy.”

The president was tested for coronavirus last Friday and the White House said over the weekend that he was negative.

Vice President Mike Pence has said he does not need to be tested because he’s showed no symptoms and has had no meaningful interaction with anyone who has the virus.

While she was working from home, Ivanka made multiple calls on members of Congress as the administration hashed out a coronavirus relief bill that was signed into law earlier this week.

“Under the direction of the President, [her] focus continues to remain on helping the country’s small businesses and as such, she will participate in the President’s meeting with small business owners today,” the White House official said Friday.

On social media, Ivanka has been sharing health officials’ guidance and best practices for slowing the spread of the virus, such as staying home as much as possible, and she has been sharing tips for making the most of an isolating time with the hashtag #TogetherApart.

One of her tweets this week, however, drew a sarcastic reply from Chrissy Teigen, who wanted to highlight the Trump administration’s issues rolling out coronavirus testing kits nationwide.

To prevent the spread of the virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages maintaining basic forms of hygiene including careful hand washing, avoiding touching the face, moving away from people who are coughing or sneezing and staying home at signs of illness.

