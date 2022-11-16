Ivanka Trump Says She'll Stay Out of Politics 'Going Forward' as Father Announces 2024 Candidacy

Ivanka Trump is planning on keeping her distance from her father's third run for the White House.

"I love my father very much," the 41-year-old said in a statement Tuesday night as Donald Trump announced that he will run for president in 2024. "This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family."

She continued: "I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena."

Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, served as senior advisers to President Trump during his term in office from January 2017 to 2021, where she focused "on the education and economic empowerment of women and their families as well as job creation and economic growth through workforce development, skills training and entrepreneurship," according to White House archives.

Since Trump lost the 2020 election, Ivanka and Jared — plus their children Arabella, 11, Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 6 — have sought to carve out new low-key lives in Surfside, Florida, about 90 minutes to the south of the ex-president's private Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

"Ivanka is the happiest she has ever been. She is laser-focused on her three young children," a source close to Ivanka tells PEOPLE, adding that she isn't nostalgic for her time in Washington. "She is loving her life in Miami along with and her freedom and privacy."

Though Kushner reportedly attended his father-in-law's 2024 campaign announcement on Tuesday, the source says he also does not anticipate playing an official role in Trump's campaign and is more focused on the investment fund he started last year.

Over the last year-and-a-half, the couple has also made less frequent appearances at Trump's side as they build their new lives.

"It's definitely less than in our time in the White House, where they would see him every single day," a friend of Kushner told PEOPLE in February.

Last April, Ivanka testified remotely over eight hours for the Jan. 6 committee and was reportedly forthcoming, according to CNN and The New York Times, which reported that she didn't invoke the Fifth Amendment or executive privilege like some other Trump associates and administration officials.

"She's answering questions. I mean, you know, not in a broad, chatty term, but she's answering questions," Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee chair, told CNN.

"There were questions asked about what she was doing at the time that the insurrection was occurring at the Capitol, and she told us," he added. "She came in on her own; that has obviously significant value."