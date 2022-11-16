Ivanka Trump Says She'll Stay Out of Politics 'Going Forward' as Father Announces 2024 Candidacy

Donald Trump's eldest daughter is "the happiest she has ever been," a source tells PEOPLE, and "laser-focused on her three young children"

By
Published on November 16, 2022 09:44 AM

Ivanka Trump is planning on keeping her distance from her father's third run for the White House.

"I love my father very much," the 41-year-old said in a statement Tuesday night as Donald Trump announced that he will run for president in 2024. "This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family."

She continued: "I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena."

Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, served as senior advisers to President Trump during his term in office from January 2017 to 2021, where she focused "on the education and economic empowerment of women and their families as well as job creation and economic growth through workforce development, skills training and entrepreneurship," according to White House archives.

Since Trump lost the 2020 election, Ivanka and Jared — plus their children Arabella, 11, Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 6 — have sought to carve out new low-key lives in Surfside, Florida, about 90 minutes to the south of the ex-president's private Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Donald Trump, <a href="https://people.com/tag/ivanka-trump" data-inlink="true">Ivanka Trump</a>
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty; Larry French/Getty

"Ivanka is the happiest she has ever been. She is laser-focused on her three young children," a source close to Ivanka tells PEOPLE, adding that she isn't nostalgic for her time in Washington. "She is loving her life in Miami along with and her freedom and privacy."

Though Kushner reportedly attended his father-in-law's 2024 campaign announcement on Tuesday, the source says he also does not anticipate playing an official role in Trump's campaign and is more focused on the investment fund he started last year.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/ivanka-trump" data-inlink="true">Ivanka Trump</a> and Jared
Ivanka Trump (left), Jared Kushner. TOBY MELVILLE/AFP via Getty

Over the last year-and-a-half, the couple has also made less frequent appearances at Trump's side as they build their new lives.

"It's definitely less than in our time in the White House, where they would see him every single day," a friend of Kushner told PEOPLE in February.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Last April, Ivanka testified remotely over eight hours for the Jan. 6 committee and was reportedly forthcoming, according to CNN and The New York Times, which reported that she didn't invoke the Fifth Amendment or executive privilege like some other Trump associates and administration officials.

"She's answering questions. I mean, you know, not in a broad, chatty term, but she's answering questions," Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee chair, told CNN.

"There were questions asked about what she was doing at the time that the insurrection was occurring at the Capitol, and she told us," he added. "She came in on her own; that has obviously significant value."

Related Articles
Tiffany Trump Wedding to Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago November 12, 2022
Tiffany Trump Marries Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago as Her Dad Donald Trump Prepares to Announce 2024 Run
Tiffany Trump (L) and Michael Boulos pose backstage for Taoray Wang fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery II at Spring Studios on February 9, 2019 in New York City
What to Know About Tiffany Trump's Husband Michael Boulos
Donald Trump
Donald Trump Officially Announces He Will Run for President in 2024
tiffany trump rehearsal dinner
Marla Maples Reunites with Ex Donald Trump — and Melania — at Daughter Tiffany's Rehearsal Dinner
Mitch McConnell; Donald Trump
Trump Calls for New GOP Senate Leadership, Suggests Replacement for Mitch McConnell
Jared Kushner Ivanka Trump
New Book Claims President Trump Nearly Fired Jared Kushner and Daughter Ivanka via Twitter
Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump Testifies for 8 Hours Before Committee Investigating Jan. 6 Capitol Attack: Reports
Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton
Chelsea Clinton Talks Candidly About Crumbling of Friendship with Ivanka Trump: 'She Went to the Dark Side'
Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump
Donald Trump Reacts to Ivanka's Jan. 6 Testimony: 'She Had Long Since Checked Out'
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Trump Reportedly Told Aides 'We're Never Leaving' After He Lost the 2020 Election
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on July 19, 2021 in New York City
Donald Trump Says He Pleaded the Fifth While Under Oath in N.Y. Attorney General's Civil Investigation
Donald Trump Covid
'Donald Is Furious Yet Scared': Movement in FBI Investigation Complicates Trump's Plans
Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump Helped Investigators 'Fill in a Lot of the Gaps' About Her Dad's Role on Jan. 6
Kushners Opportunity Zones, Coraopolis, USA - 30 Oct 2018
Why Ivanka and Jared Spend Less Time Around Donald Trump Since Leaving D.C.
Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner
Inside Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's Life in the Tiny Beach Town Where They Avoid the Spotlight
Tom Brady, Jared Kushner
Jared Kushner Claims Donald Trump Tried Intimidating Him by Saying Tom Brady Was Also Interested in Ivanka