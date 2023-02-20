Ivanka Trump Shares Photos of Young Ivana on First Birthday Since Her Death

"She was the funniest, smartest and most glamorous woman I knew. She lived each minute of her life to the absolute fullest," Ivanka wrote of her late mother

By
Published on February 20, 2023 11:13 AM
Ivana and Ivanka Trump
Ivana and Ivanka Trump. Photo: Ivanka Trump/instagram

Ivanka Trump is remembering her mother, Ivana Trump, on what would have been her 74th birthday. Sharing a carousel of photos of her mother on Instagram Monday, Ivanka called her "the funniest, smartest and most glamorous woman I knew."

"Today would have been my mom's 74th birthday," Ivanka, 41, wrote, along with 10 photos of her mother in her younger years, in which she can be seen skiing, hugging her children, and dressed up for a party.

Ivanka continued in the caption: "She was the funniest, smartest and most glamorous woman I knew. She lived each minute of her life to the absolute fullest. I miss the joy she brought into our lives and into the lives of so many."

"Happy Birthday, Mama," she added. "Love you and miss you every day. xx"

Ivana and Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump/instagram

Ivana died at her New York City home in July 2022. She was 73 years old.

Donald Trump, Ivana's second husband and Ivanka's father, announced his ex-wife's death in a post on his social media site Truth Social, calling her a "wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great inspirational life."

"Her pride and joy were her three children," the post announcing her death read. "She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest in Peace, Ivana!"

Ivana and Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump/instagram

Shortly after the announcement, Ivanka penned an emotional tribute to her mom, captioning a carousel of photos, "Heartbroken by the passing of my mother. Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She modeled strength, tenacity and determination in her every action. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance."

Ivanka has offered several other remembrances of her mother since, opening up about her grief during the recent holiday season in another post on Instagram, in which she wrote: "It's true: grief during the holidays can be harder than any other time of the year."

"Learning to celebrate differently is a challenge," she continued. "I am trying to be kind, patient and compassionate with myself and honor and make space for all of the emotions I am experiencing. New memories are being made, my children's laughter is abundant, my 96-year-old grandma's presence at our table brings us all joy, yet the void is undeniable."

Ivanka added: "The loss of a parent is one of life's very painful passages for which one is never fully prepared. It hits at the very core of your being. And it takes a good amount of time to emerge from how it dislocates you."

In a July 2016 interview with PEOPLE, Ivanka recalled how her mother was able to balance her personal and professional lives.

"I think one of the things that was amazing about my mother is her role as a parent was complementary to her role as an executive and vice versa," she said of her mother, who also shared children Donald Jr. and Eric with Donald, to whom she was married from 1977 to 1992.

"I think she learned a lot of skills negotiating with us that she brought into the boardroom," she continued. "She spent very meaningful time with us, but she was also working very hard professionally and was very ambitious and very successful."

