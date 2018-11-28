Ivanka Trump Claims 'There Really Is No Equivalency' Between Her & Hillary Clinton's Emails

Ivanka Trump has no apologies for using a private email account after critics said that it was reminiscent of Hillary Clinton‘s private email server that President Donald Trump made a central campaign issue during the 2016 election.

The Washington Post reported earlier in November that Ivanka’s private emails — numbering in the hundreds — to White House aides, Cabinet members and assistants broke federal records rules. During the campaign, Trump called Clinton’s server “corruption … on a scale we have never seen before.”

On Wednesday, the first daughter and White House adviser, 37, dismissed comparisons between her and Clinton’s emails in an interview with ABC News’ Deborah Roberts on Good Morning America.

“There really is no equivalency,” Ivanka claimed. “All of my emails that relate to any form of government work, which was mainly scheduling and logistics and managing the fact that I have a home life and a work life, are all part of the public record. They’re all stored on the White House system. So everything has been preserved, everything’s been archived.”

She further insisted that she had “no intent to circumvent” and claimed that “there’s no connection between the two things.”

“People who want to see it as the same see it as the same,” Ivanka continued. “But the fact is that we all have private emails and personal emails to coordinate with our family … and there’s no prohibition from using private email as long as it’s archived and as long as there’s nothing in it that’s classified.”

When Roberts asked if the president’s supporters’ call about Clinton — “lock her up” — should be directed toward her, Ivanka said, “No.”

During the interview, Ivanka also addressed sentiment that her father is stirring up division.

“Many people say that your father is doing nothing to heal,” Roberts said. “If anything, he’s creating more of a climate for hatred and for fear-mongering.”

“I reject that,” Ivanka replied. “I think that he is creating policy that is going to lift all Americans, and that’s what his number one role is.”

“But we need to have this dialogue, and sometimes the expressions of anger and resistance are the moment before you really start to engage in our nest. And we are looking to do that,” Ivanka added.

She asserted that she “frequently” disagrees with her father. “And he knows it,” Ivanka noted. “He knows exactly where I stand on any issue.”

“He is my father, and he’s my boss,” she said. “And one of the reasons that I have such a good relationship with him in both a personal and professional capacity is because I’m incredibly candid with him. But my discussions with him are between me and him.”