Ivanka Trump Is 'No Longer' Talking Dad Out of Hard Situations, Source Says: 'She Can't Help Him Now'

Ivanka Trump is continuing to keep her distance from her father, Donald Trump, as a grand jury weighs whether to indict the former president over an alleged hush money payment made to a porn star in 2016.

"Even though Ivanka loves her dad, she knows how impossible he can be," a social source tells PEOPLE — though another person close to the former first daughter alleges there is no tension in their father-daughter relationship, and that she's simply focused on raising her children and building a life in Miami.

The initial source says that 41-year-old Ivanka "is recreating her business life and raising her children which are her priorities. She is through with politics."

After her father announced he was launching another campaign for the presidency, Ivanka made clear that she would not be involved the way she was in his earlier campaigns.

"This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," she said in a statement issued hours after he announced his 2024 campaign.

She continued: "I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena."

White House senior advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, along with their two children, visit the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday, May 27. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty

According to insiders, Ivanka has spent recent months traveling with her family and trying to ignore the negativity around her.

"She misses her active social life in New York, but is enjoying Miami and all that it has to offer," the social source says. "She has started over and pursues interests in business, design, and being involved in the lives of her children."

As far as the legal problems facing her father, the source says Ivanka is aware there is nothing she can do.

"Donald does what he wants, and she can't help him now," the source says. "His help is in the hands of his lawyers and advisers. She is no longer working in that capacity."

Another source, who ran in New York and Florida social circles with the former first daughter, told PEOPLE Ivanka misses her New York social life.

"She basically wants a new life to compensate for what she lost when she spent four years in her father's Washington," the person says. "She misses her active social life and group of friends."

Ivanka Trump (left), Jared Kushner. TOBY MELVILLE/AFP via Getty

Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, served as senior advisers to President Trump during his term in office from January 2017 to 2021, where she focused "on the education and economic empowerment of women and their families as well as job creation and economic growth through workforce development, skills training and entrepreneurship," according to White House archives.

Since Trump lost the 2020 election, Ivanka and Jared — plus their children Arabella, 11, Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 7 — have sought to carve out new low-key lives in Surfside, Florida, about 90 minutes to the south of the ex-president's private Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

The couple recently returned from a trip to Israel with one of their sons and just last Friday, she was spotted at the Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club in Surfside, Florida, near Bal Harbour.