Ivanka Trump Photographed on Her Dad's Final Day in Office, Says She Hopes Country 'Can Move Forward'

Ivanka Trump is preparing to leave the White House.

Ivanka, 39, was photographed leaving her home in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, one day before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration — which, like her father, she will not be attending.

The White House advisor was seen wearing a face mask as she walked towards a Secret Service vehicle Tuesday morning from her home.

In an Instagram post Tuesday, Ivanka called it the "honor of a lifetime" to have advised dad Donald Trump during his presidency.

Writing that she is "proud" of what the Trump administration "accomplished" over her dad's term and that she is "excited for the future," Ivanka added that she is hopeful the country "can move forward in a positive way, acknowledge our differences and find common ground — that is how we will remain the greatest nation."

"The last four years have been an incredible journey," she continued, adding that she "fell even more deeply in love with the American people" after traveling across the country.

Ivanka concluded her post by mentioning Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

"May God give wisdom, courage and strength to President-elect Joseph R. Biden, Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Mr. Douglass Emhoff and all of the leaders, judges, officers and officials who devote themselves to service of the public," she wrote. "As Americans we must all pray for their success."

A White House official told PEOPLE last week that Ivanka "is not expected to attend the inauguration nor was she ever expected to."

Donald is expected to fly to his private Mar-a-Lago club in Florida Wednesday morning hours before Biden is sworn in. It will be the first time in modern history that the outgoing president did not attend his successor's inauguration.