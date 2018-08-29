Ivanka Trump Smiles with Pastor Who Said Same-Sex Marriage Is Satan's Work

Ivanka Trump is facing criticism after posing for a smiling picture with Jim Garlow, an anti-LGBTQ pastor who has called marriage equality Satan’s work, at the White House on Monday.

The pair met at a dinner President Donald Trump hosted for around 100 evangelical Christian leaders, The New York Times reported.

The president, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, also took pictures with Garlow at the event, as did Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Kellyanne Conway and Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner, the Daily Beast reported.

Garlow shared the photos on Twitter, according to the Daily Beast, but they have since been deleted. Garlow also replied to the vice president on Twitter, “Thank u for hosting us,” and wrote to the first lady, “Thank u so much for inviting us!”

The White House did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Although other prominent members of the Trump administration posed for photos with Garlow, it was Ivanka, 36, who faced the most backlash on social media, with many pointing out that she has sought to represent herself as an LGBTQ ally in the past.

In June 2017, the first daughter and senior presidential adviser tweeted, “I am proud to support my LGBTQ friends and the LGBTQ Americans who have made immense contributions to our society and economy.”

And last February, Ivanka and her husband were part of an effort to stop an executive order that would have rolled back LGBTQ protections, The New York Times wrote.

But both times, Ivanka was slammed for being hypocritical and complicit in her father’s agenda.

This week, she faced similar criticism over her friendly encounter with Garlow.

WH hosted Jim Garlow, Sr Pastor of San Diego Skyline Wesleyan Church, who says gay marriage is the creation of Satan & Christians shouldn't have to follow laws they don't like.

Trump, Pence, Kushner, Ivanka, Conway, Melania graciously posed & smiled w/him.

Garlow, the senior pastor at San Diego’s Skyline Wesleyan Church, has expressed anti-LGBTQ views in the past, according to GLAAD. He once said in a video, “So if I were Satan, if I were the devil, I’d want to destroy the imagery of male and female coming together with the light and joy, covenantal marriage on earth.”

“It’s more than just the issue of homosexuality. It’s much more than that. It’s much more cosmic. It’s big. It’s enormous. They want to destroy the very image of God upon the planet. This is a demonic happening in our midst,” he continued.

Garlow also said in a phone call posted online, “All the people who advocate for so-called same-sex marriage ought to have to live in homes in which the plumbers who built them or the electricians who built them didn’t understand the difference between the male and female end of piping or plumbing or of electrical as well and see how that home works out for them. It doesn’t work. It can’t work.”

Garlow has also stirred controversy for saying that Christians do not need to follow laws they disagree with for religious reasons.

“I’ve got news for you: The Supreme Court is not supreme overall. God is supreme,” he said in a video. “And the Supreme Court has passed laws regarding marriage, regarding abortion, and under no condition do we have to follow laws that violate the word of God.”