Ivanka Trump's Neighbors Protest as Administration Misses Deadline to Reunite Families

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner‘s neighbors silently protested President Donald Trump administration’s immigration policy in front of the first couple’s Washington, D.C. home on Wednesday night.

In lieu of speech, the protestors used candles and signs that read “Love Thy Neighbor,” “Reunite” and “Tell Daddy, enough!”, according to images published by the Daily Mail.

More than a dozen activists took to the high-profile location a day after the Trump administration missed its federal court-ordered deadline to reunite migrant families separated by the “zero-tolerance” immigration policy.

The peaceful protest began around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday night and lasted until around 8:30 p.m. Ivanka missed the gathering, arriving home at 6:30 p.m. and leaving again 45 minutes later, while Kushner arrived home around 7 p.m. for the day, the Daily Mail reported.

The Kalorama neighborhood, where Trump and Kushner reside in a $5.5 million mansion, is also home to President Barack Obama and his family.

Riley Temple, 69, a retired lawyer and theology teacher who lives a couple blocks away from the Trump-Kushner family, told the Daily Mail that the neighborhood residents normally give the family “space.”

“We shattered the custom because they have shattered civility,” Temple told Daily Mail. “These separation policies, the inability to bring [migrant families separated at the border] back together, are crimes against humanity.”

The Trump administration missed the first of two deadlines from U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego, who set a 14-day deadline to reunite children under 5 with their parents and a 30-day deadline for older children, reported the Associated Press.

Out of the 102 children under age 5 in government custody, federal officials had a goal of returning up to 34 children to their families by the end of Tuesday, the New York Times reported.

As of Thursday morning, 57 children under 5 had been reunited with their parents, but 46 children in the age group remained separated from their parents because of safety concerns, the deportation of their parents and other issues, the Trump administration said, according to the Times.

This is not the first time the upscale community in the nation’s capital has expressed its disapproval of the first daughter and the White House senior advisor. Soon after Trump and Kushner moved in, hundreds of LGBTQ protestors gathered outside of their home in a “dance party” protest to “send the clear message that our climate and our communities matter,” according to a Facebook page titled “Queer Dance Party for Climate Justice at Ivanka Trump’s House!”