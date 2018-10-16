Ivanka Trump Mocked on Twitter for Quoting the Wrong Socrates

On Tuesday, Ivanka Trump found herself the subject of ridicule on Twitter after she appeared to attribute an inspirational quote to the famed philosopher Socrates — even though the words were actually uttered by a book character named Socrates.

President Donald Trump‘s daughter initially wrote, “The secret of change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new. —Socrates,” according to The Huffington Post. But the quote reportedly comes from the book Way Of The Peaceful Warrior: A Book That Changes Lives by Dan Millman, which features a character nicknamed Socrates.

Trump deleted the tweet and posted the quote again with a clarification. In a new post, she added, “note: a fictional character not the philosopher.”

“The secret of change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new.”

-Socrates (note: a fictional character not the philosopher) — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 16, 2018

But Twitter users were quick to poke fun at Trump’s faux pas. One person said, “Just to be clear Ivanka, Plato is not the Disney character Pluto. Are we straight now?”

That just made it worse, hon. Delete it. — justagirl (@michelesanto1) October 16, 2018

Socrates is now a contributing editor at Oprah’s magazine https://t.co/m95rCwEAoi — David Frum (@davidfrum) October 16, 2018

Ivanka quotes "Socrates" in tweet as the Athenian philosoper but mistakenly uses a quote from a gas station attendent in a novel by Dan Millman. Twitter laughs, she pulls tweet 30 minutes later. Just to be clear Ivanka Plato is not the Disney character Pluto. Are we straight now? — Rick (@rodeosurfer) October 16, 2018

“The secret of change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new.”

– Socrates

– Dan Millman

-Wayne Gretzky

-Michael Scott

-Ivanka Trump — BadMotherGamer (@BadMotherGamer) October 16, 2018

Ivanka knows Socrates said that because Chuck Grassley was there when he said it — Scott Glueckert (@sglueckert) October 16, 2018

"Yabba dabba Doo!"

–Fred Flintstone (note: a fictional character) — Average Joe (@Fight4Goodness) October 16, 2018

Not the actual Socrates pic.twitter.com/SbkKe81AfA — 🌀Jupiter’s Shadow (@Some_Mexican_Ok) October 16, 2018

Oh Lord Ivanka is quoting Socrates. — Cat Lady Anne (@CatLadyAnne1) October 16, 2018

Trump has wrongly attributed quotes in the past. In June, she tweeted a quote that she identified as a Chinese proverb before her father met with Kim Jong-un, The New York Times reported. But the quote did not appear to be a Chinese proverb, according to multiple outlets.

“Those who say it can not be done, should not interrupt those doing it.” -Chinese Proverb — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 11, 2018

In 2016, Trump attributed a quote from the Jewish figure Hillel to actress Emma Watson Glamour reported.

In 2013, Trump tweeted, ” ‘If the facts don’t fit the theory, change the facts.’ – Albert Einstein #quote #sunday.”

Four years later, Greenlight, the authorized representative of the Albert Einstein Estate, responded, “We can confirm that Albert Einstein never said this quote.”

We can confirm that Albert Einstein never said this quote. Here's a worthy purchase via @PrincetonUPress: https://t.co/FdGWkO1qpz https://t.co/eWTUhskgvR — Albert Einstein (@AlbertEinstein) July 24, 2017

And in 2013, Trump linked the quote “Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life” to Confucius, but experts said that the attribution was incorrect, according to The New York Times.