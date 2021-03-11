Ivanka Trump Makes First Public Appearance Since Leaving White House

The former first daughter volunteered at a food distribution site on Tuesday

Former First Daughter Ivanka Trump on Tuesday made her first public appearance since leaving the White House, delivering boxes of food to disadvantaged community members in Apopka, Florida.

The former senior adviser to President Donald Trump joined Pastor Paula White — a controversial figure for many, who served as the former president's spiritual adviser — to volunteer at a local Farmers to Families Food Box distribution site at the City of Destiny church, a source close to Ivanka tells PEOPLE.

During her visit, Ivanka, 39, met with local community leaders and contributed to a distribution of over 1,300 boxes, the source says.

Ivanka has maintained a low profile in the nearly two months since her father's term ended on Jan. 20, following a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters. She was one of her dad's most visible White House aides and one of the most scrutinized, with critics saying she lacked the political qualifications for her position and that she hypocritically enabled the administration's most divisive policies.

For her part Ivanka touted her work on women's and family workplace issues, and she is widely seen as a potential Republican political candidate in the future (with the carefully tailored schedule to match).

After her visit on Tuesday, Ivanka delivered boxes to the homes of those who were unable to attend the distribution and to The Lifeboat Project, a local shelter for survivors of human trafficking.

In a post on its Facebook page, The Lifeboat Project shared photos of Ivanka's visit, thanking her and asking readers to put politics aside.

"Human Trafficking is a crime against humanity and that alone stands above politics," read the post, which featured images of Ivanka with staff and volunteers. "Today was a beautiful day to put politics aside at The Lifeboat Project and let faith and truth be our topic of connection."

Image zoom Ivanka Trump (left) and Paula White at a Farmers to Families distribution event | Credit: Paula White-Cain/Instagram

The Ivanka source says this is her sixth time volunteering at a distribution site for Farmers to Families, which began last year.

The Trump administration's food box program, implemented last April amid the COVID-19 pandemic, aimed to provide food to those who needed it most by purchasing food from farmers and distributing it through various charitable organizations.

The source says the program, which Ivanka spearheaded, saw the distribution of over 133 million boxes during the Trump administration, though it has also been criticized by some food bank programs for not effectively delivering food to those in need.

Since leaving the White House in January, Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, have been spending most of their time in Florida. The couple recently purchased a secluded, multimillion-dollar undeveloped lot just outside Miami Beach.

Former President Trump's golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, has also planned renovations on the "Kushner cottage" there, according to documents reviewed by PEOPLE.

The expansion of the Kushner cottage (identified as such in the application prepared for city regulators) would include new bedrooms, a new bathroom, a new mudroom, a new study and a new veranda on the first floor, as well as other upgrades.

Image zoom Ivanka Trump volunteers at a Farmers to Families distribution site | Credit: Paula White-Cain/Instagram

Image zoom Ivanka Trump volunteers at a Farmers to Families distribution site | Credit: Paula White-Cain/Instagram

It's unclear exactly what the former first daughter's life outside the West Wing will look like, with reports suggesting Ivanka might embark on a future run for office herself. (Though some sources recently shot down the idea that she would launch a campaign against Florida Sen. Marco Rubio.)

In the days after the Nov. 3 election, a source close to Ivanka and Kushner said they were "very aware of what's going on and will probably take some time thinking about what comes next."