Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Reportedly Buy a Second Multi-Million Dollar Miami Home

The couple have been living in a condo not far from the Surfside building that partially collapsed last month

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have reportedly added to their Florida real estate holdings, purchasing a $24 million waterfront home near Miami close to a separate lot the couple purchased last year, according to real estate site The Real Deal.

The site reported that an entity connected to Jared, 40, closed on the six-bedroom, 8,510-square-foot home in April. It is located in the ultra-exclusive Indian Creek Island, near a multimillion-dollar undeveloped lot purchased by the couple in 2020.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A Zillow listing details that the couple's new home is in move-in condition and sits on 1.3 acres. It includes "reflecting pools, a double staircase, a resort-style pool and a large dock" and hit the market in October for approximately $25 million.

The listing notes that ultra-exclusive island in which the home lies has been dubbed "Billionaire Bunker" and boasts a 24-hour police force, 18-hole golf course, and only 36 home sites — making it both secure and very private.

The new purchase follows reports that the couple had been planning to build a home on the vacant property purchased in 2020. Since leaving the White House in January, they've been renting a condo in the luxury high-rise Arte building in Surfside, Fla.

As MarketWatch notes, the building in which they've been renting is located less than a mile from the Champlain Towers South building that partially collapsed last month.

The collapse could help explain why Ivanka, 39, and Jared — both of whom previously served as senior aides to President Donald Trump — are looking to move out of their condo and into a property that's already constructed.

According to recent reports, the couple quietly helped out with the rescue efforts at the Surfside condo collapse, which killed at least 97 people. A source told Miami's NBC 6 that the the former first daughter and her husband donated funds to an effort that supplied food to first responders and volunteers searching for survivors.

Otherwise, the couple has made few public appearances or statements in the months since leaving the White House, where they faced their own controversies as well as those of the president.

Sources have previously told PEOPLE that Ivanka remains focused on her family while her father, 74, spends of his time continuing to spread baseless election conspiracies and criticizing his political adversaries.