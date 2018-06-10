Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Party with Stanley Cup as President Heads to High-Stakes Nuclear Summit

Only in D.C.!
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were out to eat at Café Milano on Saturday night when Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin strolled in with some teammates and their recently won Stanley Cup.
Philip Pritchard, the “Keeper of the Cup” whose job is to safeguard the massive trophy as each victorious player gets temporary custody before next season, shared a photo of the group happily posing with the prize.
“Hanging out in Georgetown with Ivanka,” he captioned the shot on social media.
However, a group of hockey fans were quick to come down from their Stanley Cup excitement after the meeting with President Donald Trump‘s eldest daughter — and some joked about the couple’s friendliness with Ovechkin, who is Russian.
“Kushner and Ivanka getting chummy with a Russian? What else is new?” wrote one Twitter user.
Another added, “Insane. Drunken @Capitals cavort with Ivanka, whose Daddy & 2016 campaign are of course under investigation by Robert #Mueller for, among other other things, complicity in Russian efforts to tip 2016 election to Trump. And sure, Ovi is a Putin friend.”
Others made it clear that while they were hockey fans, they weren’t thrilled about the current administration.
“Just went and ruined my Stanley Cup high with that pic,” wrote one Twitter user.
Another said, “I am just going to pretend I did not just see a photo of Ivanka Trump touching the Stanley Cup.”
Meanwhile, President Trump landed in Singapore Sunday ahead of his historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un about Trump’s push for the nation to denuclearize. It’s set to be the first in-person encounter between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader.
“I am on my way to Singapore where we have a chance to achieve a truly wonderful result for North Korea and the World. It will certainly be an exciting day and I know that Kim Jong-un will work very hard to do something that has rarely been done before…Create peace and great prosperity for his land,” Trump said in a series of tweets. “I look forward to meeting him and have a feeling that this one-time opportunity will not be wasted!”
The meeting was back on despite Trump temporarily calling it off late last month after a North Korean vice minister of foreign affairs slammed Vice President Mike Pence as a “political dummy.”