Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Party with Stanley Cup as President Heads to High-Stakes Nuclear Summit

Only in D.C.!

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were out to eat at Café Milano on Saturday night when Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin strolled in with some teammates and their recently won Stanley Cup.

Philip Pritchard, the “Keeper of the Cup” whose job is to safeguard the massive trophy as each victorious player gets temporary custody before next season, shared a photo of the group happily posing with the prize.

“Hanging out in Georgetown with Ivanka,” he captioned the shot on social media.

However, a group of hockey fans were quick to come down from their Stanley Cup excitement after the meeting with President Donald Trump‘s eldest daughter — and some joked about the couple’s friendliness with Ovechkin, who is Russian.

“Kushner and Ivanka getting chummy with a Russian? What else is new?” wrote one Twitter user.

Another added, “Insane. Drunken @Capitals cavort with Ivanka, whose Daddy & 2016 campaign are of course under investigation by Robert #Mueller for, among other other things, complicity in Russian efforts to tip 2016 election to Trump. And sure, Ovi is a Putin friend.”

I am eating at the bar at Cafe Milano and the Champion Caps and Javanka are here top that pic.twitter.com/QkEVGJcSRx — Zach Hanover (@zhanover) June 10, 2018

Others made it clear that while they were hockey fans, they weren’t thrilled about the current administration.

“Just went and ruined my Stanley Cup high with that pic,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another said, “I am just going to pretend I did not just see a photo of Ivanka Trump touching the Stanley Cup.”

Kushner and Ivanka getting chummy with a Russian? What else is new? — Matthew Rule (@MatthewtheRule) June 10, 2018

Insane. Drunken @Capitals cavort with Ivanka, whose Daddy & 2016 campaign are of course under investigation by Robert #Mueller for, among other other things, complicity in Russian efforts to tip 2016 election to Trump. And sure, Ovi is a Putin friend. https://t.co/5FkHHIA4Xh — Paul Frandano (@paolodajersey) June 10, 2018

Russians celebrating together https://t.co/rVAEzA4paK — Tim Fernholz (@TimFernholz) June 10, 2018

A Trump and some Russians. Together. Again. 😂 https://t.co/uJsHqf0MUj — Hypnotist MarcSavard (@marcsavard) June 10, 2018

Ivanka hanging out with another Russian. 😂 — Mighty Beggar 🧠 (@gerein) June 10, 2018

Why are you doing this? From bringing home such an amazing win to tainting it by hanging out with Kremlin Barbie – the epitome of greed, bigotry, nepotism and slave labor? WHY? Terrible, guys. — Red (@Redpainter1) June 10, 2018

@IvankaTrump It must feel good to have a winning Hockey team in your new Home (NYC) town. You and your hubby can party like it was 1994 {rangers} The only question will be if you will last 4 or 8 years here. Caps keep winning Stanley cups you stay longer PEACE corps — EverAlexanderCortez (@Alex_1BOT) June 10, 2018

jfc. 🙄🙄 first her dad insults Canada and now she’s touching the Stanley Cup?!? This will never happen again @IvankaTrump pic.twitter.com/XIVkry26xK — Meri McClellan (@AllisonMcClell8) June 10, 2018

Sadly I'm petty sure Ivanka couldn't pick the Stanley Cup out of a police lineup before this pic — Charlie Meredith (@chbmeredith) June 10, 2018

Please tell me Ivanka Trump didn't touch the cup. If she did, please disinfect. — JillianNorthShoreChicago (@jillolson01) June 10, 2018

Um, can someone tell Jared that the Stanley Cup is also in the room🙄 pic.twitter.com/mGI4TW7GNR — Rebecca of Sunnybrook Darn (@rebecca_guihan) June 10, 2018

This may be the worst thing that ever happened to the #StanleyCup — Reg Curren (@newsmanbluesman) June 10, 2018

Just went and ruined my Stanley Cup high with that pic😖 pic.twitter.com/WT6VGxhIHq — DCIrishLass (@IrishMoonDancer) June 10, 2018

I am just going to pretend I did not just see a photo of Ivanka Trump touching the Stanley Cup. — Carrie Miles (@carriefrederick) June 10, 2018

Meanwhile, President Trump landed in Singapore Sunday ahead of his historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un about Trump’s push for the nation to denuclearize. It’s set to be the first in-person encounter between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader.

“I am on my way to Singapore where we have a chance to achieve a truly wonderful result for North Korea and the World. It will certainly be an exciting day and I know that Kim Jong-un will work very hard to do something that has rarely been done before…Create peace and great prosperity for his land,” Trump said in a series of tweets. “I look forward to meeting him and have a feeling that this one-time opportunity will not be wasted!”

.@POTUS arrives in Singapore for meeting with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un. pic.twitter.com/qj2S0mtEJ9 — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 10, 2018

STR/AFP/Getty; Douglas Gorenstein/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The meeting was back on despite Trump temporarily calling it off late last month after a North Korean vice minister of foreign affairs slammed Vice President Mike Pence as a “political dummy.”