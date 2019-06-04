The Internet Has Thoughts About This Photo of Ivanka & Jared Looking Out Buckingham Palace Window

“Positively phantasmal.”

“Haunted dolls.”

“The Shining only far scarier.”

Twitter had many mostly negative opinions on a widely circulated photo of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, both senior aides to President Donald Trump, attending his welcome at Buckingham Palace in London on Monday during his state visit.

The picture’s eerily symmetrical framing and remove recalled a horror or ghost story for users on the social media platform.

The pair, daughter and son-in-law of the president, “were photographed staring stiffly out of a palace window, separated from the world and this dimension by a pane of glass and the empty space where their souls used to be,” one user tweeted.

Referencing the Gothic novels of V. C. Andrews, another user wrote, “I added the photo of Jared and Ivanka looking out the window to a collage of [her] novel covers and honestly it blends in really well.”

RELATED: Donald Trump Didn’t Recognize the Gift He Brought Queen Elizabeth on Last Year’s U.K. Visit

New York magazine’s website The Cut described them as “devoid of any recognizable emotion” and in a “scene straight out of a horror movie.”

Wrote a third Twitter user: “Does anyone else see the evil undead twins in the window at Buckingham Palace … Those English castles are haunted …”

The long list of punchlines reflected the scrutinized place Ivanka, 37, and Kushner, 38, hold in her father’s administration: Both have battled near continual scrutiny of their government jobs given their relation to the president. Earlier this year it was reported that Trump personally intervened in their security clearances — a legal if highly unusual move.

Image zoom From left: Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump watch the welcome for President Donald Trump at Buckingham Palace on Monday. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Image zoom President Donald Trump inspects the honor guard during his ceremonial welcome at Buckingham Palace on Monday MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty

While Ivanka is the face of the administration’s efforts in the workplace and women and family issues, Kushner has a similarly wide purview, including immigration and a peace plan for Israel and the Palestinians. Critics have long argued neither is qualified for such a portfolio.

Both joined the president and First Lady Melania Trump at a banquet Monday night in Buckingham Palace, along with Trump’s three other adult children.

RELATED: Camilla Goes Viral with Wink Behind Trump’s Back During Tea with Prince Charles

The president’s U.K. state visit, his first, lasts until Wednesday after which he and the first lady will travel to Ireland and then France.

The trip, scheduled to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, has mixed political gatherings with pomp and ceremony. It has also been met with protests.