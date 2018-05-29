Ivanka Trump Tweets ‘Ignore the Trolls’ After Photo with Son Sparks Backlash Over Lost Migrant Children

Ivanka Trump on Tuesday encouraged her 5.6 million Twitter followers to “ignore the trolls” — and she may be taking some of her own advice.

President Donald Trump‘s eldest daughter and adviser faced the wrath of social media over the holiday weekend after she tweeted a photograph of her cuddling with 2-year-old son Theodore amid reports that the United States government has lost track of 1,500 migrant children who entered the country at the Mexican border.

Twitter users lashed out, asking Trump to consider, “How would your Sunday be if the federal government ripped this child from your arms and put him in a detention facility?” and “Isn’t it the just the best to snuggle your little one — knowing exactly where they are, safe in your arms?”

But on Tuesday, Trump, 36, appeared to be turning the other cheek to her Twitter “trolls.”

Quoting Roman emperor and philosopher Marcus Aurelius in a series of tweets, she wrote: “ ‘If thou workest at what is before thee, following right reason seriously, vigorously, calmly, without allowing anything to distract thee…If thou holdest to this, expecting nothing, fearing nothing, but satisfied with thy present activity according to nature… thou wilt live happy. And there is no man who will be able to prevent this.’ ”

Ivanka Trump with son Theodore Ivanka Trump Twitter

And in her final tweet in the series, Trump wrote: “Focus on what is before you, on what you can control and ignore the trolls! Have a great week!”

Trump’s trolls this week included actor Patton Oswalt, MSNBC’s Joy-Ann Reid and others who were also reacting to news that the Department of Health and Human Services had lost track of 1,475 children who had crossed the border without being accompanied by a parent, and had then been placed with sponsors.

Shortly after Steven Wagner, a top official with the Department of Health and Human Services, testified to that fact during a Senate committee late last month, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the Trump administration’s new “zero tolerance” policy regarding illegal immigration.

Isn't it the just the best to snuggle your little one — knowing exactly where they are, safe in your arms? It's the best. The BEST. Right, Ivanka? Right? https://t.co/X79r8aWInc — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 27, 2018

You’d almost never know her father’s administration, to which she is an adviser, was brutally separating migrant children from their asylum-seeking parents and lost track of 1,500 of them… https://t.co/sMQ2GWA2zY — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) May 27, 2018

“If you are smuggling a child then we will prosecute you, and that child will be separated from you as required by law,” Sessions said, apparently referring to the law that would separate children from a U.S.-citizen parent who is convicted and jailed. “We don’t want to separate families, but we don’t want families to enter the border illegally.”

Prior to his daughter’s controversial social media message, President Trump tried to blame the “horrible law” on Democrats.

“Put pressure on the Democrats to end the horrible law,” he wrote on Saturday, adding, “we MUST continue building the WALL!”

C’mon guys. There is no law that needs to be changed. Trump unilaterally changed the rules so that he could start separating these kids from their families. This is his evil. https://t.co/V5r6uWud9F — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) May 27, 2018

But The Washington Post notes that there is no law specifically requiring the government to separate children from parents who enter the country illegally.

In fact, was the Trump administration that made the decision to refer anyone caught crossing the border illegally for federal prosecution — a policy that has already led to more children being separated from their parents at the border.