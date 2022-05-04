Ivanka Trump Helped Investigators 'Fill in a Lot of the Gaps' About Her Dad's Role on Jan. 6

Chairman Bennie Thompson said his committee asked the president’s daughter and former senior aide “questions about her awareness of what her father was doing” and “she told us”

Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Democratic chairman of the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, said this week that Ivanka Trump helped "fill in a lot of the gaps" with her testimony in April about the role her father, former President Donald Trump, played in the insurrection.

"There were questions asked about what was she doing at the time that the insurrection was occurring at the Capitol, and she told us," Thompson told CNN of the president's older daughter, who was also a top aide in his White House.

The committee investigators "asked certain questions about her awareness of what her father was doing. She told us," Thompson said.

Ivanka, 40, was reportedly forthcoming — and didn't invoke the Fifth Amendment or executive privilege like some other Trump associates and administration officials — during her eight-hour, remote appearance before the committee on April 5. (A spokeswoman for her did not respond to a previous request for comment about her testimony.)

Thompson told CNN that Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, who also served in the Trump White House and met with the committee in March, did not testify against the former president or give away any "trade secrets" but did corroborate the testimony of other witnesses who said President Trump was reluctant to intervene to stop his supporters rioting at the Capitol.

"They kinda supported the fact that the president was told he had to do something to stop the January 6 insurrection. That he had to be public with it; he had to be direct," Thompson said in his interview with CNN. "So in that respect ... we have been able to systematically, with our depositions and interviewing of other witnesses, we've been able to fill in a lot of the gaps."

Others in Trump's inner circle, who are not related to him, have refused to cooperate with the panel. Former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, communications aide Dan Scavino and trade adviser Peter Navarro have been held in contempt of Congress for defying subpoenas, which compelled them to cooperate with the investigation surrounding the attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Bannon was indicted in November by a federal grand jury on contempt charges. He pleaded not guilty.

Thompson told CNN this week that the cooperation of Trump family members was "suspicious" when the others cited executive privilege for their reasons not to testify and now face legal ramifications.

"Now we have four individuals who are being held in contempt of Congress because they were directed by the president not to come. So they are under the bus, but his children are not. They came," Thompson said. "Now to me, that's Donald Trump that we are discovering. It's 'do as I say, but not do as I do.' Do you understand? I say, 'Don't go and testify, but when my children or my in-laws are involved, you can go testify.' "

Thompson said he didn't know whether members of the Trump family sought permission from the former president to appear before the committee.