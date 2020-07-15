Ivanka Trump Faces Backlash After Posting Endorsement of Goya Canned Beans

According to governmental ethics laws, federal employees cannot use their position or title to "endorse any product, service or enterprise"

The internet is not on board with Ivanka Trump's endorsement of Goya beans.

On Tuesday, Ivanka, 38, the daughter of President Donald Trump who is also one of his senior presidential advisers, posted a photo of herself holding a can of black beans on her social media channels.

Smiling as she displayed the food product while wearing a white dress, Ivanka captioned the snapshot with the Goya brand's slogan, written in both English and Spanish: "If it’s Goya, it has to be good. Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno."

The internet quickly caught on to Ivanka's pointed post, noticing that the White House official wasn't just endorsing any arbitrary bean brand. Last week, Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue sparked outrage when he said during a press conference that "we’re all truly blessed" to have Trump, 74, as president.

After the comments made waves, users called for a boycott of Goya, which touts itself as the "largest, Hispanic-owned food company in the United States" and offers staple seasonings and Latin food products.

Chrissy Teigen was among the celebrities initially speaking out against Goya — and the model-turned-chef had words about Ivanka's recent post as well.

"had it with anyone who EVER defends this woman or puts her as the 'sane' one in this family," tweeted Teigen, 34, of Ivanka. "what a repulsive trolling of the people. also (in the SEA of illegal s--- this family does) is this even ethically ok or legal??"

According to governmental ethics laws, federal employees cannot use their position or title to "endorse any product, service or enterprise."

In a statement, White House communications adviser Carolina Hurley responded to the backlash, saying, "Only the media and the cancel culture movement would criticize Ivanka for showing her personal support for a company that has been unfairly mocked, boycotted and ridiculed for supporting this administration - one that has consistently fought for and delivered for the Hispanic community. Ivanka is proud of this strong, Hispanic-owned business with deep roots in the U.S. and has every right to express her personal support."

On Thursday, Unanue made a visit to the White House as Trump signed an executive order that, according to a press release, is meant to "improve Hispanic Americans’ access to educational and economic opportunities."

"We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder, and that’s what my grandfather did," said Unanue while standing beside Trump in the Rose Garden. "He came to this country to build, to grow, to prosper. And so we have an incredible builder, and we pray for our leadership, our president, and we pray for our country that we will continue to prosper and to grow."

"F--------K. A shame," tweeted Teigen about the comments. "Don’t care how good the beans taste though. Bye bye." Posting the same sentiment on Instagram, Teigen added: "There are other beans. Shop responsibly."

Goya Foods was founded by Spanish immigrants in 1936, according to the brand's official website. The company offers more than 2,500 different products from the Caribbean, Mexico, Spain, Central, and South America.

Responding to the social media backlash to his statements, Unanue said he would not walk back his sentiment, telling Fox News on Friday: “So, you’re allowed to talk good or to praise one president, but you’re not allowed to aid in economic and educational prosperity? And you make a positive comment and all of a sudden, it is not acceptable.”