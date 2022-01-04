Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr. Fighting Subpoenas in New York Investigation of Family Company

Lawyers for the Trump Organization are suing to block New York's attorney general from questioning the former president and two of his children

Former President Donald Trump's children Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. are fighting subpoenas from the New York attorney general's office issued as part of an ongoing civil investigation into whether the Trump Organization and its executives committed fraud.

The disclosure of the subpoenas for Ivanka and Don Jr. came via a court filing made public on Monday, though The New York Times reports that subpoenas for both Trump himself and his two children were issued on Dec. 1.

The filing details that the New York's Office of Attorney General issued subpoenas to President Trump, Don Jr., and Ivanka "for testimony and documents in connection with an investigation into the valuation of properties owned or controlled by Donald J. Trump or the Trump Organization, or any matter which the Attorney General deems pertinent thereto."

Lawyers for the Trump Organization are suing to block the attorney general from questioning Trump himself and his children.

The filing states that the Trump lawyers have asked a judge to quash what they call an "unprecedented and unconstitutional" bid for their testimony.

An attorney representing Don Jr. and Ivanka did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment but told the Times that the "subpoenas circumvent the rights to grand jury protections we all have."

Trump's middle son Eric Trump, who serves as an executive vice president at Trump Organization, was subpoenaed in 2020 and earlier provided his testimony.

Donald Trump Covid Donald Trump | Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty

New York Attorney General Letitia James opened the investigation into Trump and the Trump Organization in 2019 after his former attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen, testified before Congress that he believed that the president's annual financial statements inflated the values of his assets — an effort to obtain favorable terms for loans and insurance coverage — while allegedly deflating the value of other assets to reduce real estate taxes.

In August 2020, James filed a motion to compel the Trump Organization to provide her office with documents and testimony from multiple witnesses, including 37-year-old Eric. That September, a state Supreme Court judge ordered Eric to testify under oath as part of the investigation.

Like Eric, Don Jr. has served as an executive at the Trump Organization, helping run the company after his father took office in 2017. The brothers served alongside the company's top financial executive, Allen Weisselberg, who pleaded "not guilty" to criminal indictments last July after being charged with an allegedly "sweeping and audacious" tax fraud scheme involving his work at the Trump Organization.

Ivanka previously worked at the Trump family's real estate business before becoming a senior White House adviser when her father assumed office. She did not return to the firm when her dad's term ended.

The inquiry related to the subpoenas is a civil one, meaning James cannot file criminal charges. If evidence of wrongdoing is uncovered, however, her office could file a lawsuit.

James announced in May that her office was also joining a separate criminal probe (led by the Manhattan district attorney's office) into whether Trump's company misled lenders and insurance companies about the value of its properties and if it paid the appropriate amount in taxes.