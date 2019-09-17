Ivanka Trump Says Daughter Arabella 'Hit Her Head Hard' but 'Thankfully' Is Okay After Accident

Image zoom Ivanka Trump with daughter Arabella Rose at the White House in November SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Ivanka Trump is using her daughter’s scary accident this week to warn other parents of the dangers of concussions.

The senior White House aide, 37, wrote on her Instagram Story Tuesday that her 8-year-old daughter, Arabella Rose, slipped and fell while playing the dodgeball-like game gaga.

“Yesterday Arabella slipped playing Gaga and hit her head hard (thankfully, she is fine),” Trump wrote.

She added: “Parents/Caregivers: below is an excellent resource for concussions – or TBI [traumatic brain injury] – that is worth reading and passing along.”

Trump, who is an adviser to her father, President Donald Trump, included a link to a fact sheet distributed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The resource is intended for parents and guardians of children who play youth sorts and offers tips on how to spot a concussion and how to keep active kids safe.

RELATED VIDEO: Ivanka Trump Says NBC Reporter’s Question About Father’s Accusers is ‘Inappropriate’

Image zoom Ivanka Trump/Instagram

Concussion symptoms reported by children and teens include headache or pressure in the head, nausea and vomiting, balance problems or dizziness and double or blurry vision.

Signs that parents should be on the lookout for include forgetfulness, clumsy movements, changes in mood or behavior and a loss of consciousness.

RELATED: Ivanka & Jared ‘Aren’t Good People,’ Meghan McCain Says — as White House Hits Back

The CDC said last year that more than 800,000 children seek care for a traumatic brain injury in U.S. emergency departments each year.

Trump shares Arabella and sons Joseph Frederick, 5, and Theodore James, 3, with husband Jared Kushner, also a presidential aide.

A White House spokeswoman had no further comment.