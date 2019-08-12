Image zoom Ivanka Trump Manuel Medir/Getty

Ivanka Trump’s attempts to commemorate the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha brought the first daughter a responding wave of criticism from people quick to remind her of dad Donald Trump‘s anti-Muslim politics, including his controversial travel ban.

“Eid Mubarak to Muslims all around the world celebrating Eid al-Adha!” Ivanka, 37, wrote on Twitter Sunday. “Wishing you health, happiness and joy!”

Eid al-Adha, the second of Islam’s two major holidays, began at sundown on Saturday and ended Sunday. Ivanka’s message translates to “Blessed Feast” and is a greeting for the occasion.

But her well wishes were hardly well received, and the senior White House adviser was soon inundated with comments slamming her for her apparent hypocrisy while she is a key aide supporting President Trump’s policies.

“From the Administration that brought you the Muslim Ban comes, ‘Wishing you health, happiness and joy!’ As long as you do it somewhere else,” user _El_Lobo_ wrote.

Wrote user davidmweissman, “If you feel this way, encourage your father to end the Muslim ban.”

Others used GIFs to express their feelings, such as mcdarling1001, who included an image of actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar rolling his eyes on an episode of Saved by the Bell.

“Can’t have it both ways. Hypocrite!!! Your words are meaningless,” the user wrote.

Voice actor Charlie Adler similarly spoke out, writing: “There seems to be no end to your insensitivity, ignorance & belief that anyone believes anything you or your rancid father & brothers say. Two works Ivanka; #MuslimBan Will you be wishing Mexicans Happy Cinqo de Mayo next year too?”

“You are adding insult to injury,” user LibyaLiberty added.

The president implemented an executive order travel ban in January 2017, with the White House arguing at the time that the goal was to protect American citizens from terrorist attacks by foreign nationals admitted to the country.

The ban, which temporarily halted entry into the U.S. for people from six majority-Muslim nations, was immediately met with backlash, including high-profile protests, and was revised after it was challenged by the courts. The latest version was upheld by the Supreme Court in June 2018.

It applies, in its current iteration, to citizens of Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen.

The president claimed in 2017 that religion played no part in his selection of the countries, and that it was simply a matter of public safety. “There are over 40 countries worldwide that are majority Muslim that are not affected by this order,” he said in a statement then.

While he was campaigning for president, however, Trump had called for a ban on all Muslims entering the U.S. and said that Muslims should be required to register in a national database.

Reuters reported in February that the State Department refused more than 37,000 visa applications in 2018 because of the ban. By comparison, fewer than 1,000 were refused the year prior.