Ivanka Trump Says She's 'Pained' as She Breaks Silence on Donald Trump's Indictment: 'I Love My Father'

Donald Trump was indicted for allegedly paying hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels when he was running for office in 2016

By
Published on March 31, 2023 09:10 PM
Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump
Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty; Larry French/Getty

Ivanka Trump is speaking out after her father was indicted.

On Thursday, Donald Trump became the first sitting or former president in United States history to face criminal charges when a grand jury in Manhattan voted to indict him more than six years after he allegedly paid hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels while he was the presidential candidate in 2016.

Ivanka, 41, broke her silence on the charges via a short message on her Instagram Story on Friday.

"I love my father, and I love my country. Today, I am pained for both," she wrote. "I appreciate the voices across the political spectrum expressing support and concern."

ivanka trump/Instagram
The charges against Trump may be made public Tuesday, when the former president, 76, is expected to appear in a Manhattan courtroom for his arraignment, according to his attorneys.

NBC News reports that District Attorney Alvin Bragg can at that time ask the court to unseal the charges, or wait until the first hearing in the case.

Sources have indicated to outlets including CNN that Trump could face at least 30 charges — some of which stem from the alleged $130,000 hush money payment being documented as "legal expenses" in the financial records of the Trump Organization.

As The Washington Post noted, however, Trump's first court appearance won't be broadcast across the nation, since New York prohibits the use of cameras in most courtrooms.

News of Trump's alleged affair with Daniels surfaced in 2018, when the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump arranged a $130,000 payment to the ex-porn star a month before the 2016 election so she'd keep quiet about an alleged sexual encounter they'd had years earlier.

While Trump and his longtime lawyer Michael Cohen initially denied the claims of an affair, Cohen later admitted that there was a payment made to the porn star.

Ahead of news of Trump's indictment, a social source told PEOPLE that he and Ivanka are "no longer talking."

"Even though Ivanka loves her dad, she knows how impossible he can be," the source said — though another person close to the former first daughter alleges there is no tension in their father-daughter relationship, and that she's simply focused on raising her children and building a life in Miami.

The initial source said that Ivanka "is recreating her business life and raising her children which are her priorities. She is through with politics."

After her father announced he was launching another campaign for the presidency, Ivanka made it clear that she would not be involved the way she was in his earlier campaigns.

"This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," she said in a statement issued hours after he announced his 2024 campaign.

She continued: "I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena."

As far as the legal problems facing her father, the source said Ivanka is aware there is nothing she can do.

"Donald does what he wants, and she can't help him now," the source said. "His help is in the hands of his lawyers and advisers. She is no longer working in that capacity."

