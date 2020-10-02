The president's oldest daughter, senior adviser Ivanka Trump, and her husband have also both tested negative, according to the White House

'All Precautions Are Being Taken' to Protect Barron Trump's Health After His Parents Get COVID-19

The White House says Donald Trump's children Ivanka and Barron have both tested negative for COVID-19 after the announcement that the president and First Lady Melania Trump got sick with the novel coronavirus.

“Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were tested again for COVID-19 and both are negative," Carolina Hurley, Ivanka's spokeswoman, said in a brief statement to PEOPLE.

Hurley said Ivanka and her husband, also a senior White House aide, were tested Friday.

In a separate statement, the first lady's chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, said the first couple's 14-year-old son, Barron, had also tested negative.

"All precautions are being taken to ensure he’s kept safe and healthy," Grisham said.

Trump, 74, and Mrs. Trump, 50, both announced early Friday morning that they had tested positive for COVID-19 and were entering quarantine at the White House, hours after it was confirmed that senior presidential adviser Hope Hicks had also been infected.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" the president wrote on Twitter early Friday.

Hicks was with Trump throughout the week, traveling alongside the president on Air Force One to Cleveland on Tuesday for the presidential debate, and then again traveled with him to Minnesota on Wednesday for multiple campaign stops around the state.

Minutes after Trump's announcement, the first lady confirmed that she had tested positive as well and said she and her husband were "feeling good."

"As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19," Mrs. Trump wrote. "We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together."

While sources have reportedly told the Associated Press, The New York Times and other outlets that the president is so far only showing "mild" symptoms, the White House has not provided more information about his condition.

The first lady's spokeswoman did not answer additional questions about the precautions being taken with Barron.

Ivanka, the president's oldest daughter, has been tested for COVID-19 throughout the year after being exposed to the virus on a handful of occasions.

She isolated in March after meeting at the White House with Australia’s home affairs minister, Peter Dutton, who later tested positive for the virus.

In April, Ivanka was criticized for traveling with Kushner and their three young children across state lines to the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey, amid widespread lockdowns, ignoring state travel restrictions and federal health guidelines.

That echoed the criticism that has dogged the president's response to the pandemic, given his contradictory messages on wearing mask faces and other public health precautions.

In May, Ivanka's personal assistant tested positive for COVID-19 but had not been symptomatic and had been working remotely.

"Praying for the swift recovery of my father and Melania and for all those impacted by COVID-19," Ivanka tweeted on Friday morning. "As they fight this together, the President will continue to fight for the people of this great country."