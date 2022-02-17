"This is a very natural part of them not working in the same building for the first time in many, many years and living in two different towns, rather than in the same town," says one source

Why Ivanka and Jared Spend Less Time Around Donald Trump Since Leaving D.C.

Among the many changes wrought by post-White House life for Donald Trump and his family — the tell-alls, the investigations and legal maneuvering, the supportive rallies and social media criticism — is a small but notable matter of their routine.

While the former president has settled at his private Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, his daughter and son-in-law, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, are relishing a relatively low-key life in Surfside about 90 minutes to the south.

The couple, once constant advisers and top aides to President Trump, now make less frequent appearances at his side, a source says.

"It's definitely less than in our time in the White House, where they would see him every single day," the Kushner friend tells PEOPLE.

The source says they are also less likely to serve as consultants and sounding-boards — in contrast to their Washington, D.C., era when both Kushner, 41, and Ivanka, 40, had controversially wide responsibilities and preferential access.

Still, says the source, Ivanka was at Mar-a-Lago in recent weeks and one or both of her and Kushner will visit the club every few weeks to a month. More recently, the source says, Kushner was there golfing.

Don't over-interpret, sources say.

"This is a very natural part of them not working in the same building for the first time in many, many years and living in two different towns, rather than in the same town," says another person close to the couple.

With the remainder of their time, Kushner and Ivanka focus on conspicuously apolitical work: he has been writing his own White House memoir and raising funds for a private equity firm; she has made a few outings for charity and clarified that she will not be running for a Florida Senate seat.

"They're really just settling into normal life," the Kushner friend says.

Life in Surfisde, a beachfront enclave just outside Miami, has allowed Ivanka and Kushner to shun much of the public spotlight — though they still make jet-setting appearances at Art Basel and the like — as well as the scrutiny of their old jobs.

As presidential aides, they were closely covered and often criticized for their lack of qualifications and the way they mixed the personal and professional.

Since the administration ended, in January 2021, they have tried in some ways to return to their old lifestyles.

Ivanka's father, for his part, remains focused on his old job and the possibility of a run for re-election in 2024.

As for former First Lady Melania Trump, she spends much of her time with her teenage son, Barron, in the privacy of Mar-a-Lago.