Ivanka and Don Jr. Were Deposed in New York Civil Probe: Report

The Trumps had fought earlier attempts to get them to testify in the case, previously asking a judge to quash what they called an "unprecedented and unconstitutional" bid for their testimony

By
Published on August 4, 2022 02:25 PM
Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr.
Ivanka Trump (left), Donald Trump Jr. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty (2)

Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have been questioned under oath by lawyers at the New York State attorney general's office, according to a report by CNN.

The outlet reports that both Ivanka and Don Jr. — two of former President Donald Trump's adult children — sat for depositions in recent days as part of the ongoing probe into the Trump Organization's finances.

According to CNN, Ivanka's testimony was taken Wednesday, while Don Jr.'s was taken on July 28.

The Trumps had fought earlier attempts to get them to testify in the case, previously asking a judge to quash what they called an "unprecedented and unconstitutional" bid for their testimony after being subpoenaed in December.

After the court directed Donald, Donald Jr. and Ivanka to appear for testimony back in February, the three appealed that decision. The court then reaffirmed that they must sit for testimony and were scheduled to appear for testimony in July. The testimony was postponed, however, following the unexpected death of their mother, Ivana.

The testimony comes as part of New York Attorney General Letitia James' civil investigation into whether the Trump Organization misstated the value of its assets on annual financial statements, tax submissions and other documents in order to secure loans and insurance coverage and obtain other economic and tax benefits.

James' office has said it has evidence of "fraudulent or misleading asset valuations" used by the Trumps to secure loans, insurance coverage and tax deductions.

"Each of the individuals was directly involved in one or more transactions under review," the attorney general's office said.

The Trumps have argued that James' investigation is politically motivated, which James, a Democrat, has repeatedly denied.

President Trump's middle son, Eric Trump, who serves as an executive vice president at Trump Organization, was subpoenaed earlier on and testified in 2020. According to reports, however, both he and former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg asserted their Fifth Amendment right when questioned.

Trump himself is expected to testify as part of the probe later this month, according to CNN.

The family is currently facing both a civil and a criminal investigation into the accuracy of Trump Organization financial statements. The criminal investigation has slowed after senior prosecutors resigned when a district attorney reportedly expressed doubts about the case, the New York Times reports. Still, the case remains ongoing.

Related Articles
Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr.
Donald Trump, Ivanka and Don Jr. to Be Questioned Under Oath in N.Y. About Family's Business Practices
Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr.
Trump and Kids No Longer Testifying in N.Y. Friday After Ivana's Sudden Death: Attorney General
Donald Trump
Judge Orders Donald Trump, Ivanka and Don Jr. to Testify Within 21 Days as Part of New York Investigation
Donald Trump
Trump Family Bites Back in Legal Response to New York Attorney General's Mounting Investigation
Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump appear on election night in the East Room of the White House in the early morning hours of November 04, 2020
New York Attorney General Claims She Has Evidence of Fraud by Trump, Don Jr. and Ivanka
Former US President Donald Trump
Trump Complains Investigators Are 'Vicious' for Going 'After Children' Like Ivanka, 40, and Don Jr., 44
Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr.
Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr. Fighting Subpoenas in New York Investigation of Family Company
Donald Trump
Trump's Accounting Firm Cuts Ties and Questions a Decade of Financial Statements
donald trump
Trump Threatens CNN with Lawsuit for Alleged Defamation in Reporting Former President's 2020 Election 'Lies'
Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr.
New York Attorney General Subpoenas Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr.: Report
Alex Holder interviewing Ivanka Trump
Filmmaker Alex Holder on Sitting Down with Ivanka, Eric and Don Jr.: 'This Family Is All About the Brand'
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Conservative Lawyer Pitched Trump Plans to Overturn 2020 Presidential Election: 'Your Solemn Duty'
Trump and Pence
Senate Expected to Close Electoral College Loopholes, Clarify That VP's Role in Certifying Votes Is Ceremonial
Donald Trump Se
Secret Service Erased Text Messages from Jan. 6 Following Capitol Riot, Inspector General Says
Rudy Giuliani and Lindsey Graham
What to Know About the Georgia Grand Jury Subpoenaing Trump Allies, Including Rudy Giuliani and Lindsey Graham
Ivanka Trump, assistant to U.S. President Donald Trump, attends an election night party in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020
Ivanka Trump Told Filmmaker Her Dad Should 'Continue to Fight' After 2020 Election, Countering House Testimony