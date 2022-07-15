Ivana Trump's 2017 Memoir Included Dedication to Donald Trump: 'The Kids' Father and My Dear Friend'

The former president’s first wife dedicated her 2017 book to her beloved children and their "good" father

Ivana Trump presenting her novel "Free to love" at the Frankfurt book fair, Germany, 1994. (Photo by Wolfgang Kuhn/United Archives via Getty Images)

Ivana Trump dedicated her 2017 memoir, titled Raising Trump: Family Values from America's First Mother, to her former husband Donald Trump and the three children they shared.

The Czech-born entrepreneur, fashion designer, socialite and former fashion model passed away on Thursday at the age of 73.

She and Donald raised three children together, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. Published by Gallery Books in Oct. 2017, her memoir details how the famous mother believes she parented to perfection.

"Every day, people ask me how I raised such great kids," she wrote in regard to the memoir. "They are truly amazed when I tell them that there was no magic to their upbringing."

"I was a tough and loving mother who taught them the value of a dollar, not to lie, cheat, or steal, respect for others, and other life lessons that I'll share now in Raising Trump," she added, "along with unfiltered personal stories about Don, Eric and Ivanka from their early childhood to becoming the 'first sons and daughter.'"

Above all others, Ivana dedicated the book to her kids.

"To my three amazing kids, Don, Ivanka and Eric, for making my life so full and fun," she wrote.

Ivana continued the dedication by thanking former President Trump. "And to Donald," she wrote, "the kids' father and my dear friend."

Within the book, Ivana addressed her ex-husband once again, writing, "Donald might not have been the greatest husband to me, but he was a good father to the kids."

As a mother, she wrote she "was strict and demanding but always loving and affectionate."

"I raised them right and they turned out fabulous," she added.

Ivana was also the author of her earlier book, The Best Is Yet to Come: Coping with Divorce and Enjoying Life Again, published in January 1995 by Pocket Books.

In a review of the book, Publishers Weekly wrote, "She adores her three children and manages to keep all animosity toward The Donald out of these pages, saying, 'I wish Donald nothing but the best, and I know he feels the same way toward me.'"

Over a decade later, Donald still has nothing but good things to say about his first wife upon her passing.

The former president first announced her death in a post on his social media site Truth Social, describing her as a "wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great inspirational life."

The couple was married from 1977 to 1992, and after their highly publicized divorce, Ivana remarried twice but did not have any other children.