Ivana Trump was born in Zlin, Czech Republic, on Feb. 20, 1949, the only child of construction designer Milos Zelnicek and his wife Marie, a telephone operator. As a college student, she married an Austrian acquaintance — which got her out of the country and eventually, to Canada. The marriage was ultimately dissolved.

Working as a model, she met businessman Donald Trump in 1976 and nine months later, they married.

In a 1988 chat with Oprah Winfrey, the two offered a glimpse into the dynamics of their marriage.

"We should have world record-setting fights, but we really don't, we get along very well, and there's not a lot of disagreement, because ultimately Ivana does exactly as I tell her to do," Donald said.

"Male chauvinist," Ivana replied with a laugh.